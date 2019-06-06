The Primary Batteries Market Value To Reach Nearly $19 Billion by 2022

The Business Research Company offers Primary Batteries Market By Type (Alkaline Batteries, Lithium Batteries And Other Primary Batteries)& Market Trends By TBRC

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for primary batteries is expected to reach a value of nearly above $19 billion by 2022, having grown at an annual rate of above 3% since 2018. Request A Free Sample For The Global Primary Batteries Market Report:

Growth in the primary batteries market in the historic period resulted from use of primary battery-powered devices in emergency situations and rising demand for environmentally-friendly batteries. Going forward, an increase in the number of portable medical devices in use and the increasing popularity of electronic toys will drive growth. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were strict government regulations and the long life of rechargeable secondary batteries. Factors that could hinder the growth of this market in future are rising raw material prices and a shift in demand to secondary batteries.

The primary batteries manufacturing market consists of the revenues generated from sales of primary batteries by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture primary batteries. Primary batteries are small single-use batteries that generate electric power from chemical reactions that occur between the terminals and the electrolyte in the battery. They include alkaline batteries, lithium batteries, zinc-carbon batteries, and dry cell batteries. Primary batteries are mainly used in low-drain portable electronic devices. The market for primary batteries is distinct from the market for secondary batteries. Primary batteries are the non-rechargeable and disposable batteries while secondary batteries are rechargeable batteries and are also called storage batteries.

• Micro-Batteries - primary battery manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing micro-batteries to cater to new application areas. Micro-batteries are small-scale (approximately the size of a rice grain or about 1 mm3) batteries that are used to power small systems from simple sensors and transmitters to systems with ultrahigh density packaging. These batteries enable the design of small and complex electronic systems, have high energy density, and last longer than conventional primary batteries.

• Recycling of primary batteries - primary battery manufacturers are adopting battery recycling methods to ensure environmental compliance and reduce production costs for new batteries. Recycling can extract useful metals from scrapped batteries. This enables manufacturers to gain cost benefits in the production of new batteries.

The primary batteries market is moderately fragmented. Though a few large players register significant market share, nearly four-fifths of the market consist a large number of small players. However, this is expected to change during the forecast period as most of the players are trying to grow inorganically by acquiring rivals as well as smaller companies to improve product portfolio and expand their geographical presence. The top five competitors in the market made up 17.54% of the total market share. Major players in the market are Panasonic Corporation, Duracell (Berkshire Hathaway), Energizer Holdings Inc., Spectrum Brands Legacy Inc. and Saft Groupe S.A. (Total SA).

