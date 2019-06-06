RTI and GE Healthcare Present “A Look at the Future of Patient Monitoring” Complimentary Webinar

GE Healthcare Joins RTI to Discuss the Importance of Data Centricity in the Smart Healthcare Era

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company, today announced it is hosting a complimentary webinar, “A Look at the Future of Patient Monitoring,” in partnership with GE Healthcare , one of the world’s largest healthcare companies.



/EIN News/ -- It is envisioned that in the connected hospital of the future, medical devices as IoMTs will share real-time data securely and reliably. They will combine with AI and advanced Clinical Decision Support (CDS) to improve patient outcomes, reduce errors and lower costs. They will help doctors and nurses ensure 24x7 quality monitoring, detect unexpected conditions and deliver critical care on time.

Today, GE Healthcare and RTI are working together on a new way to connect medical systems.

In this webinar, Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI and Oliver Astley, CTO at GE Healthcare, will discuss how the healthcare industry can unleash the power of data centricity in support of patient centricity so that everything can work together as one unified system. Hospitals with smart devices and algorithms connected through easy, reliable, secure data sharing will usher in the smart healthcare era.

Event Details

What: “A Look at the Future of Patient Monitoring” complimentary webinar

When: Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. ET

Speakers: Stan Schneider, CEO at RTI and Oliver Astley, CTO at GE Healthcare

For more information, and to register for this free event, please visit: https://bit.ly/2EksHCU

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI lives at the intersection of functional artificial intelligence and pervasive networkingSM. RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard.

RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Download a free 30-day trial of the latest, fully-functional Connext DDS software today: https://www.rti.com/downloads .

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $19.8 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading provider of medical imaging, monitoring, biomanufacturing, and cell and gene therapy technologies, GE Healthcare enables precision health in diagnostics, therapeutics, and monitoring through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications, and services. With over 100 years of experience in the healthcare industry and more than 50,000 employees globally, the company helps efficiently improve outcomes for patients, healthcare providers, researchers, and life sciences companies around the world. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and The Pulse for latest news, or visit our website https://corporate.gehealthcare.com/ for more information.

Media Contacts:

Cameron Emery

Public Relations Senior Manager at RTI

cameron@rti.com

Velia Tarnoff

Global Communications, GE Healthcare

Velia.tarnoff@ge.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.