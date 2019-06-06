Voleo Receives Investment from Fidelity National Information Services and Participates in Accelerator Program Hosted by The Venture Center

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc. (TRAD: TSX-V) (“Voleo”, the “Company”), is pleased to announce the Company is participating in the 2019 Fidelity National Information Services (“FIS”) Fintech Accelerator Program. As one of ten selected start-up companies taking part in the 12-week on-site mentorship program at The Venture Center, Voleo is benefitting from in-depth business support and guidance as its management team meets with dozens of innovative financial institutions. Voleo was the only Canadian fintech company selected from over 225 applicants across 36 different countries.



FIS is investing over $100,000 (US$75,000) into Voleo across three equal tranches at a price equivalent to the RTO price of $0.25 per share. This investment is complemented by personal access to FIS’s senior executives. The Venture Center is dedicated to developing the financial innovations of the program participants and proactively supporting dialogues between the cohort and financial institutions.

FIS is a global leader in financial services and technology, working with over 20,000 clients across 130 countries. FIS’ technology connects financial organizations with their customers and powers 27 billion transactions annually, moving over $9 trillion globally each year. The Venture Center has also become a major name in the fintech industry by providing entrepreneurs and start-up corporations with the innovative programs needed to connect with financial institutions and investors on the path to sustain economic growth.

In the short time the FIS Accelerator Program has been established, the average capital raise of a portfolio company is over $1.8 million. For its fourth year, FIS and The Venture Center evaluated all applicants on start-up viability, product maturity and market fit, indicating the significant potential of the top ten selected participating companies. Throughout the 12 weeks, FIS and The Venture Center will provide the tools needed to accelerate the selected companies’ growth and strategic advancement within the fintech market.

Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, commented “We have already started to realize tremendous value from the FIS accelerator program. Voleo is gaining significant exposure to its target market of influential financial institutions and we have direct access to numerous banks and credit unions. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with FIS through the rest of this program and into the future.”

The 12-week program commenced April 29, 2019 in Little Rock, Arkansas – regarded by many as the ‘birthplace of fintech’ – and will run until July 19, 2019.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

FIS is a global leader in financial services technology, with a focus on retail and institutional banking, payments, asset and wealth management, risk and compliance, and outsourcing solutions. Through the depth and breadth of its solutions portfolio, global capabilities and domain expertise, FIS serves more than 20,000 clients in over 130 countries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., FIS employs more than 53,000 people worldwide and holds leadership positions in payment processing, financial software and banking solutions. Providing software, services and outsourcing of the technology that empowers the financial world, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. For more information about FIS, visit www.fisglobal.com .

The Venture Center’s immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-stage companies and help them validate their solutions for real-world problems. The Company’s methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with C-level suite global executives, receive seed investment and learn from a comprehensive curriculum that will aid in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges.

Voleo is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.

