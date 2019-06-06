Cisco Live 2019 to Kick Off in San Diego Next Week

Cisco’s 30th Annual Customer and Partner Conference Attracts More Than 28,000 CXO and IT Professionals

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisco Live, Cisco’s renowned annual customer and partner conference, takes place June 9-13, 2019, at the San Diego Convention Center and several other downtown properties. The conference, in its 30th year, will gather over 28,000 of Cisco’s top customer and partner executives and IT professionals seeking solutions to build the foundation for digital transformation. The event features over 1,000 sessions, from thought leadership keynotes to technical training, 300 partner exhibitors, and attracts more than 500,000 online attendees.



Cisco will make several key news announcements during the event across its networking, security, IoT, collaboration and customer experience portfolios. Cisco will also continue its efforts to impact 1 billion lives by 2020 during Cisco Live 2019. The event features an extensive social impact program enabling all 28,000 attendees to participate in activities that will directly benefit the City of San Diego homeless population.

Cisco Live 2019 is the company’s largest event worldwide and provides programs for all Cisco customer segments and levels of an organization. Highlights of the event include the following:

Keynotes, Innovation Talks and Big Idea Talks – Cisco executives and external thought leaders take the stage to share insights and strategies for today’s innovators, to help them lead digital transformation and amplify their personal and professional development. Keynotes and other key program activities can be viewed on cisco.com and ciscolive.com.

Opening Keynote

Monday, June 10, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“ You Make Possible ,” featuring Chuck Robbins chairman and chief executive officer, Cisco, and David Goeckeler , executive vice president and general manager, networking and security business, Cisco. They’ll share Cisco’s vision for the future and unveil new innovation that will transform the technology industry, business, and our world.

Technology Keynote

Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

“ Innovation without Boundaries ,” featuring Chuck Robbins, David Goeckeler, Amy Chang , senior vice president and general manager, collaboration technology group, Cisco, and Maria Martinez , executive vice president and chief customer experience officer, Cisco. They’ll discuss Cisco’s commitment to the customers’ success through game-changing technology and an entirely new customer experience.

Closing Keynote

Thursday, June 13, 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A Conversation with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Gerri Elliott , executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, Cisco. Together, they’ll provide inspiration on how to remain relevant despite the chaos in today’s world.

World of Solutions and Cisco Showcase – A 350,000 square-foot demonstration area allows attendees to explore the latest innovations from Cisco and our strategic partners, learn from leading industry experts, and connect with fellow attendees. Approximately 300 companies are participating in the World of Solutions as exhibitors or sponsors this year.

WebEx Zone – The WebEx Zone is a new area that hosts a large number of demonstrations, offers attendees the ability to access a vending machine for giveaways and the opportunity to win a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. In the Webexperience Zone Theater, Cisco executives and subject matter experts present the best of collaboration solutions during short talks, presentations, and panels.

DevNet Zone – DevNet Zone continues to be one of the most popular attractions at Cisco Live. Customers are invited to get hands-on experience with APIs available for their favorite Cisco products. DevNet is Cisco’s software developer resource community, helping both developers and network engineers innovate using Cisco technologies and platforms.

Social Impact – The company’s social impact mission at Cisco Live is to support Cisco’s commitment to accelerate global problem solving through technology and expertise and to positively impact people, society and the planet. Our activities align with Cisco Corporate Social Responsibility priorities and the goal to positively impact 1 billion people by 2025.

Cisco Live has partnered with Give2Get this year to offer volunteer activities that will benefit homeless people in the local San Diego community. In the Social Impact Zone, volunteers can participate in a variety of hands-on activities, including assembling meal kits, family food packs, hygiene kits, basic needs kits, art therapy kits, clothing packs, blankets, and furniture. All finished products will be donated to local non-profit organizations that address homelessness and food insecurity.

Leadership and Equality – As the national dialogue around equality and diversity continues to amplify, we will once again offer Leadership and Equality sessions at Cisco Live San Diego. Participants can take part in equality, diversity and leadership activities the entire week of Cisco Live, including executive mentoring, head-shot opportunities, sessions and a lively reception. Learn more about the Leadership and Equality Track.

Programs and Designations – Cisco Live offers nine programs that are organized by interest to ensure attendees get a unique experience and cutting-edge education on the topics and technologies that matter most to them.

Executive Symposium – This program offers thought leadership, strategic education and peer-to-peer discussion focused on how technology can drive business transformation. For CIO/CTO/CISOs, by invitation only.



– This program offers thought leadership, strategic education and peer-to-peer discussion focused on how technology can drive business transformation. For CIO/CTO/CISOs, by invitation only. IT Management – Education, strategies, leadership development and tools for driving the business of IT. For senior management, vice presidents and C-level attendees.



– Education, strategies, leadership development and tools for driving the business of IT. For senior management, vice presidents and C-level attendees. Partner Xperience – Partner Xperience is specifically designed for the Cisco partner community. The invitation-only program brings business and practice leaders from resellers, distributors and the ecosystem partner community together to discuss top-of-mind topics.



Technical Education – Attendees have access to a world-class curriculum of technical education and training designed to advance their careers and expose them to the latest technologies and concepts.

Certifications – Attendees can prepare for a range of Cisco certification exams, including the entry–level CCENT, the associate–level CCNA and CCDA, the professional–level CCNP and CCDP, the expert–level CCIE and CCDE and specialist certifications at the event.

NetVet – A NetVet is someone who has attended at least three Cisco Live conferences in the last five years. NetVets enjoy special benefits that enhance their Cisco Live experience.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at thenetwork.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco’s trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Contact:

Jim Brady

jimbrady@cisco.com

(408) 424-2150

RSS Feed for Cisco: http://newsroom.cisco.com/rss-feeds



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.