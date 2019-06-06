Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Named Finalist for The 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in New Jersey

Mr. Luther joins the ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs in New Jersey region

Newark, NJ, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Rafael" or the "Company"), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, has announced that Sanjeev Luther, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rafael, is a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in New Jersey.



Mr. Luther’s passion for driving cancer research can be reflected in the success he has had at Rafael Pharmaceuticals. Under his leadership, Rafael has made significant progress towards strategy and clinical development, including two Phase 3 programs of its lead molecule CPI-613® (devimistat) for patients with first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer and relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and several orphan designations. Mr. Luther also brings experience from leading Fortune 500 pharmaceutical companies.

“I am honored to be nominated as a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in New Jersey,” says Mr. Luther. “At Rafael Pharmaceuticals, our motto is ‘To Save A Life Is To Save A Universe,’ and that is what drives my passion to positively impact the lives of cancer patients and contribute to making advancements for future generations.”



Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the United States, the EY Entrepreneur of The Year program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment in their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Mr. Luther was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 20 at the Hyatt Regency, New Brunswick.

Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world. Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year national competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California on November 17.

The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage company and a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics. Rafael’s primary objective is to develop and commercialize innovative, highly selective, well tolerated and highly effective anti-cancer agents by selectively targeting the altered metabolism in cancer cells. Rafael’s first-in-class clinical lead compound, CPI-613® (devimistat), is being evaluated in multiple ongoing/completed Phase I, II, and III clinical studies. CPI-613® (devimistat) has been granted orphan drug designation for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL), Burkitt Lymphoma and Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS). Rafael Pharmaceuticals is an affiliate of Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, visit http://www.rafaelpharma.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

In New Jersey, sponsors also include DLA Piper and PNC.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. For more information, visit www.ey.com .

About EY’s Growth Markets Network

EY’s worldwide Growth Markets Network is dedicated to serving the changing needs of high-growth companies. For more than 30 years EY has helped many of the world’s most dynamic and ambitious companies grow into market leaders. Whether working with international mid-cap companies or early stage, venture-backed businesses, EY's professionals draw upon their extensive experience, insight and global resources to help businesses succeed. For more information, visit ey.com/gm or follow the latest news on Twitter: @EY_Growth .

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services EY delivers help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. EY develops outstanding leaders who team to deliver on EY's promises to all of their stakeholders. In so doing, EY plays a critical role in building a better working world for EY's people, clients and communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about EY, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member of the global EY organization that provides services to clients in the US.

For more information, please visit ey.com .

