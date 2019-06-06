Roadman Investments Comments on Decriminalization Trend in Psilocybin and Applauds Oakland’s Recent Resolution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) applauds Oakland, California’s resolution to Decriminalize Psychedelic Mushrooms. Oakland is the second city in the United States to decriminalize entheogenic plants, including hallucinogenic “magic” mushrooms.

The resolution allows for plant-based hallucinogenic practices and ends the investigation and imposition of criminal penalties for use and possession of hallucinogens derived from plants or fungi, such as mushrooms, cactuses and the iboga plant.

More governments are realizing psilocybin mushrooms’ therapeutic uses for mental health issues such as PTSD and depression. Numerous new studies are proving that psilocybin mushrooms are far from what the government considers them to be – a “Schedule 1” drug, addictive and harmful. Similar initiatives in Oregon, Iowa and elsewhere in the country are currently underway.

The wave of legislation change is an exciting development towards a broader legalization of psilocybin mushrooms. These mushrooms have been used for thousands of years in various parts of the world and offer tremendous healing effects, both medical as well as psychological.

Roadman Investments is actively evaluating investments in companies in the alternative health space. The potential for medical and wellness innovations is immense and the decriminalization in Denver and Oakland are very positive developments.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is mandated with realizing alpha returns for its shareholders via the tactical deployment of capital across the resource, agricultural, financial services, technology and health and wellness verticals.

