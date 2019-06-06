Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 54th Store in Madison, Alabama

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ:DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the grand opening of its 54th store in Madison, Alabama. The store is located at 100 Angry Beaver Way, Madison, AL 35758.



“We are very excited to open our first Alabama store in Madison, the fastest growing city in the state,” said Stephanie Pugliese, Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “Located in the Huntsville Metropolitan area, Madison is an expanding research, technology and high-tech manufacturing center. We are delighted to bring our unique retail experience and solutions based apparel to our loyal Duluth customers and the many visitors who come to the region for its beautiful network of greenways and nature trails.”

Duluth Trading will host several events to celebrate the grand opening of its store on Thursday, June 6. At 9 a.m. Central Time, there will be an official ribbon cutting ceremony with Duluth Trading management and local dignitaries. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. Central Time, there will be Lumberjack shows to welcome our customers.

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” – if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com

Investor and Media contacts:

Donni Case (310) 622-8224

Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247

Duluth@finprofiles.com



