FAO releases USD 15 million for hunger fight in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 6 - The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has released USD 15 million for the implementation of projects turned to the eradication of hunger in Angola, informed on Wednesday, in Luanda, the representative of this international organisation in this country, Gherda Barreto Cajina.,

The FAO representative disclosed the information in the end of a meeting with the Second Vice Speaker of the National Assembly, Suzana de Melo.

Currently, roughly seven million Angolans are living under the spectre of food insecurity.

According to the source, the Zero Hunger objective is part of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and for the new international agenda that goes up to the year 2030.

The “Agenda 2030” started to be implemented in the year 2016.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.