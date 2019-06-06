Progenics Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2019 Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), an oncology company developing innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, today announced today announced that six abstracts highlighting AZEDRA (iobenguane I 131) , PyL (¹⁸F-DCFPyL) and the Company’s artificial intelligence technology have been selected for presentation at the upcoming Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2019 Annual Meeting which will be held from June 22 – June 25, 2019 in Anaheim, California. Details on the presentations are included below.



Date & Time: Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Poster Session Title: Prostate/GU Imaging Posters

Title: Prospective evaluation of ¹⁸F-DCFPyL in Patients with Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer: Positivity Rate and Correlation with PSA levels

Abstract No.: 1573

Date & Time: Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Poster Session Title: Prostate/GU Imaging Posters

Title: Prospective Comparison of ¹⁸F-DCFPyL PET/CT with ¹⁸F-NaF PET/CT for Detection of Skeletal Metastases in Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer

Abstract No.: 1584

Date & Time: Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5:05 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time

Oral Session Title: Machine Learning in Nuclear Medicine Imaging I: Image Processing and Clinical Tasks

Title: Automated Assessment of Prostatic PSMA Expression in SPECT/CT using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks - A Prospectively Planned Retrospective Analysis of Phase 3 Study MIP-1404-3301

Abstract No.: 401

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 1:20 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Oral Session Title: Therapy Concepts I: Endocrinology

Title: An update on overall survival from a multi-center, open-label, pivotal phase 2b study of AZEDRA® (iobenguane I 131) in patients with iobenguane scan positive locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (PPGL)

Abstract No.: 564

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. Pacific Time

Oral Session Title: Prostate Diagnosis I

Title: Results from the OSPREY trial: A PrOspective Phase 2/3 Multi-Center Study of ¹⁸F-DCFPyL PET/CT Imaging in Patients with PRostate Cancer - Examination of Diagnostic AccuracY

Abstract No.: 586

Date & Time: Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 3:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Oral Session Title: Prostate Diagnosis II

Title: Prospective Evaluation of ¹⁸F-DCFPyL PET/CT and Conventional Imaging in Patients with Biochemically Recurrent Prostate Cancer

Abstract No.: 652

About PROGENICS

Progenics is an oncology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative targeted medicines and artificial intelligence to find, fight and follow cancer, including: therapeutic agents designed to treat cancer (AZEDRA®, 1095, and PSMA TTC); prostate-specific membrane antigen (“PSMA”) targeted imaging agent for prostate cancer (PyL™); and imaging analysis technology (aBSI and PSMA AI). Progenics has two commercial products, AZEDRA, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma (rare neuroendocrine tumors of neural crest origin) who require systemic anticancer therapy; and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation, which is partnered with Bausch Health Companies Inc.

This press release contains projections and other "forward-looking statements" regarding future events. Statements contained in this communication that refer to Progenics' estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Progenics' current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of this communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "should," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "outlook," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such statements are predictions only, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market acceptance for approved products; the risk that the commercial launch of AZEDRA may not meet revenue and income expectations; the cost, timing and unpredictability of results of clinical trials and other development activities and collaborations; the unpredictability of the duration and results of regulatory review of New Drug Applications (NDA) and Investigational NDAs; the inherent uncertainty of outcomes in the intellectual property disputes such as the dispute with the University of Heidelberg regarding PSMA-617; our ability to successfully develop and commercialize products that incorporate licensed intellectual property; the effectiveness of the efforts of our partners to market and sell products on which we collaborate and the royalty revenue generated thereby; generic and other competition; the possible impairment of, inability to obtain and costs of obtaining intellectual property rights; possible product safety or efficacy concerns, general business, financial, regulatory and accounting matters, litigation and other risks. More information concerning Progenics and such risks and uncertainties is available on its website, and in its press releases and reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risk factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as updated in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Progenics is providing the information in this press release as of its date and, except as expressly required by law, Progenics disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

