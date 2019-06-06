Clikia Corp. Announces St. Croix Jet Charter as Its Private On-Demand Jet Charter Operation; St. Croix Jet Charter to Serve as Anchor for Existing Aircraft Sales/Brokerage Service and Planned General Aviation/Jet Maintenance Operations

/EIN News/ -- Trego, WI, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Clikia Corp. (OTC PINK: CLKA) today announced “St. Croix Jet Charter” as the name of its planned private on-demand jet charter operation that is to establish its base of operations at a Wisconsin general aviation airport with which it has entered into a letter of intent for that purpose. St. Croix Jet Charter is to serve as the company’s most visible service among a suite of “St. Croix” aviation services that also includes its existing St. Croix Aircraft Brokerage and Sales service operation and its planned St. Croix Aircraft Maintenance operations.



CLKA’s CEO, Dean Sukowatey, stated, “St. Croix Jet Charter is entering an industry that has seen growth in on-demand charter hours flown from 3.88 million hours in 2014 to over 4.6 million hours in 2018, and this growth trend continues in 2019. We view the robust U.S. economy and an encouraging increase in Millennial usage as clearly driving both short and long-term growth in the private aviation market.” Mr. Sukowatey continued, “St. Croix Jet Charter will differentiate itself from competitors through an unyielding commitment to high-quality, low-hassle service to our customers, which we believe will be amplified by the synergy derived from our suite of St. Croix aviation services. All of these factors, we believe, will ultimately build value for our shareholders.”

About Clikia Corp.

Clikia Corp. recently adopted a new business plan that calls for it to establish a private jet charter operation, an aircraft maintenance business, an aircraft sales and brokerage operation and an online aircraft parts store based in Wisconsin.

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the OTC Markets, Inc. and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

