PLUS™ Announces the Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Products Inc. (“PLUS™” or the “Company”) (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQX: PLPRF), a leading cannabis branded products company in the U.S., is pleased to announce that the company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Plus Products upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market, which they joined in January 2019.



Plus Products begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PLPRF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com . The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “PLUS”.

“Plus Products joins more than 175 companies that cross-trade their shares in Canada and in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market,” said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Upgrading to OTCQX from the OTCQB Venture Market enables companies to build visibility and liquidity by providing a transparent trading market for their shareholders. Congratulations to Plus Products on achieving this important milestone.”

/EIN News/ -- Jake Heimark, PLUS Co-founder and CEO, commented “ We are proud to be upgrading to the OTCQX Market, the highest tier market that the OTC offers. This opens PLUS up to a wider pool of both institutional and retail investors throughout the U.S., while at the same time providing greater transparency to our current and future shareholders on a recognized U.S. securities trading platform.”

About Plus Products

PLUS creates low dose and delicious cannabis food products that enhance the everyday lifestyle. PLUS’ mission is to use nature to bring balance to people’s lives - that starts with high-quality, precisely dosed products that deliver consistent experiences. PLUS’ food products, which include gummies and mints in a variety of delectable flavors, are manufactured at PLUS’ own factory in Adelanto, CA, where dosage is tested twice internally and then tested twice again by an independent lab. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with 80 employees.

For further information contact:

Investors:

Jessica Bornn

Director of Investor Relations

ir@plusproducts.com

Tel +1 650.223.5478

Media:

Heidi Groshelle

Ingrid Marketing

heidi@ingridmarketing.com

Maggie Squires

Moxie Communications Group

plus@moxiegrouppr.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The financial information included in this press release is not required for any regulatory purpose and is therefore provided solely for additional investor guidance. Where possible the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news also release includes statements containing certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur and include, but are not limited to the execution of definitive agreements and the closing of the transaction.. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personal, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the continued development of adult-use sales channels, managements estimation of consumer demand in in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the availability of additional capital to complete capital projects and facilities improvements, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.