BenchPrep Named SIIA Business Technology Product CODiE Award Finalist for CertMaster CE, created in partnership with the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA)

On-demand digital learning solution for IT recertifications earns prestigious industry recognition

CHICAGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep, the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations, in partnership with The Computing Technology Industry Association (“CompTIA”), the leading trade association for the global technology industry, today announced that CertMaster CE was named a 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Corporate / Enterprise Learning Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.



/EIN News/ -- CompTIA provides IT professionals with CertMaster CE that serves as the go-to, on-demand solution for certification renewals, enabling learners to easily progress through engaging, self-paced, omnichannel courses. With CertMaster CE, IT professionals can complete their continuing education in three simple steps and access the program anytime, anywhere and across all devices. Personalized based on IT professionals’ individual strengths and weaknesses, CertMaster CE provides instant feedback on performance so learners can understand how they are progressing in real-time.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 76 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. CertMaster CE was honored as one of 137 finalists across the 44 business technology categories.

“The 2019 CODiE Award finalists are some of the most innovative, high-impact products in the market. We are thrilled to place a spotlight on these innovations and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business,” said Jeff Joseph, President of SIIA. “We are excited to be recognized as one of the finalists for an award that exemplifies our commitment in helping 21st century learners,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO of BenchPrep. “Being a CODiE finalist validates the positive impact BenchPrep is having on professional learners and how cutting-edge our platform has become.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the Business Technology & Company CODiE Award Winner Announcement Party immediately following TechConText , June 12 in San Francisco.

Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/2019-Finalists

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 4 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org .

A photo accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132.







