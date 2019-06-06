SugarBud Completes Corporate Rebrand and Launch of New Website and Announces Attendance at the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo June 7-9, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TSX-Venture Exchange: SUGR, SUGR.WT



SugarBud's Final Logo





CALGARY, Alberta, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (“SugarBud” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its new brand identity and website, www.sugarbud.ca. This comprehensive rebrand elevates SugarBud and provides an identity as an emerging cannabis company into the Canadian marketplace.

The new logo is clean and modern and aligns with SugarBud’s relentless commitment to quality. From the connoisseur to the curious, SugarBud plans to change the cannabis narrative.

SugarBud’s new website features user access to updated investor information, including news releases, stock information, an in-depth look at what SugarBud and its team has accomplished in the last 18 months, and most importantly, what SugarBud plans to accomplish in the future. The new website will ultimately allow for the distribution of medical cannabis upon the receipt of sales license from Health Canada.

“The new SugarBud cube logo pays homage to the original craft logo which has been invaluable to SugarBud’s identity in the market. We are proud of where we have come from as an Alberta cannabis company and are even more excited about where we are headed as a Canadian craft grower. In the near-term we are looking forward to the imminent receipt of our cultivation license from Health Canada, and thereafter the production, processing and distribution of ultra-premium bud,” stated SugarBud’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Kolochuk.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a440f9e8-e63b-4890-87be-d4211d65e2fc

SugarBud would like to thank Flipp Advertising Inc. for all their assistance in elevating SugarBud’s brand to new heights.

SugarBud will showcase its new brand at the Lift & Co. Cannabis Expo June 7-9th, in Toronto, at booth 2209. Please come by our new booth for a visit!

About SugarBud

SugarBud is an Alberta-based publicly traded cannabis company engaged in the development, acquisition, production and distribution of cannabis in Canada.

Craig Kolochuk

President & Chief Executive Officer

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (403) 875-5665

Email: craigk@sugarbud.ca Jeff Swainson

Chief Financial Officer

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp.

Phone: (403) 796-3640

Email: jeffs@sugarbud.ca

Investor Relations Contact

Gary Perkins, President

Tekkfund Capital Corp.

Tel: (416) 882-0020

Email: garyperkins@rogers.com

Website: http://www.sugarbud.ca/



Address: Suite 620, 634 - 6th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta T2P 0S4

Forward Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company’s assessment of future plans and operations, and, more particularly, statements concerning the receipt of its cultivation and sales licenses from Health Canada, the distribution of medical cannabis, and the building of a brand. When used in this document, the words “will,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intent,” “may,” “project,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded on the basis of expectations and assumptions made by the Company that include, but are not limited to, the timely receipt of all required regulatory and third-party approvals, including TSXV approval. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties, and although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to: regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities. Please refer to the Company’s annual information form (“AIF”) for the year ended December 31, 2017 and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the three months ended March 31, 2019 for additional risk factors relating to the Company. The AIF and MD&A can be accessed under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com.

Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.