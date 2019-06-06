Arvinas to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on protein degradation, today announced that Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12 at 3:20 p.m. PT in Palos Verdes, CA.



/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and at www.arvinas.com on the Events page. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company’s lead program, ARV-110 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, began a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2019. For more information, see www.arvinas.com .

