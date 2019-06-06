There were 567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,089 in the last 365 days.

Arvinas to Present at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on protein degradation, today announced that Ian Taylor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 40th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 12 at 3:20 p.m. PT in Palos Verdes, CA.

/EIN News/ -- A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available here and at www.arvinas.com on the Events page. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Arvinas website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas
Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary technology platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The company’s lead program, ARV-110 for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer, began a Phase 1 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2019. For more information, see www.arvinas.com.

Contacts for Arvinas

Investors
Randy Teel, VP Corporate Development
ir@arvinas.com

Media
Cory Tromblee, ScientPR
pr@arvinas.com

