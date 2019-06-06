Visteon Wins Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence Award for Longstanding Relationship and Innovative Technology

/EIN News/ -- CHELMSFORD, United Kingdom, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), a global cockpit electronics leader, has been recognized for providing innovative technology to Jaguar Land Rover over the course of a longstanding relationship. At the automaker’s recent annual Supplier Excellence Awards ceremony, Visteon was among a select group of suppliers honored for demonstrating technical innovation, on-time delivery and high quality standards, and for consistently meeting production and design challenges.



Visteon CEO Sachin Lawande (center) receives the Supplier Excellence Award from Jaguar Land Rover CEO Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth (far left) and Ian Harnett (far right), executive director, global purchasing. Others shown from left are Joanna Lumley (actress and JLR ambassador); Loick Griselain and Ian Scott of Visteon; and Victoria Pendleton (Great Britain Olympic cyclist and JLR ambassador).





Since the start of the collaboration in 2001, Visteon has supported Jaguar Land Rover engineers and designers in the development of several innovative features for their global vehicle lines, including the industry-first fully reconfigurable digital instrument cluster launched in the 2009 Range Rover and the dual view display in 2015.

Visteon President and CEO Sachin Lawande received the award from Jaguar Land Rover’s CEO Prof. Dr. Ralf Speth, and Ian Harnett, director of global purchasing.

“Visteon is delighted to be recognized for its contribution to Jaguar Land Rover’s expanding range of innovative new models in a longstanding collaborative partnership that has pioneered several technology firsts,” said Lawande. “We share a common passion for cockpit technology that can enhance safety and the user experience for all in-car occupants, and look forward to working with Jaguar Land Rover on new solutions for the next generation of vehicles.”

Visteon currently supplies a range of instrument clusters and information displays – including infotainment and rear seat entertainment – to the latest Jaguar F-PACE, I-PACE and E-PACE models in addition to the Jaguar XE and XJ range, as well as all Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Velar and Evoque models and the Land Rover Discovery and Discovery Sport.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for the world’s major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is driving the smart, learning, digital cockpit of the future, to improve safety and the user experience. Visteon is a global leader in cockpit electronic products including digital instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, head-up displays, telematics, SmartCore™ cockpit domain controllers, and the DriveCore™ autonomous driving platform. Visteon also delivers artificial intelligence-based technologies, connected car, cybersecurity, interior sensing, embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of approximately $3 billion in 2018. Learn more at www.visteon.com .

Follow Visteon:

http://twitter.com/visteon

http://www.youtube.com/user/visteon?feature=results_main

http://blog.visteon.com/

http://www.linkedin.com/company/2865?trk=vsrp_companies_res_photo&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId:522343161373310041683,VSRPtargetId:2865,VSRPcmpt:primary

https://plus.google.com/+visteon

https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation

https://www.instagram.com/visteon/

http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation

http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg==?spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0

Contacts:

Media:

Jim Fisher

734-710-5557

734-417-6184 – mobile

jfishe89@visteon.com

Jonna Christensen

+44 7833 766461

Jonna.christensen@visteon.com

Investors:

Kris Doyle

734-710-7893

kdoyle@visteon.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7514542c-102b-44be-8a41-8bbab029f801



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.