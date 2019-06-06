Crown Crafts, Inc. to Announce Results For Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter

GONZALES, La., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Crafts, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ-CM: CRWS) today announced that it intends to release the results of its operations for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, June 13, 2019. E. Randall Chestnut, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Olivia W. Elliott, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a teleconference at 1:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on that day to discuss the Company’s results and answer appropriate questions.



Interested individuals may join the teleconference by dialing (844) 861-5504. Please ask to be joined into the Crown Crafts, Inc. call. The teleconference can also be accessed in listen-only mode by visiting the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com . The financial information to be discussed during the teleconference may be found on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website after earnings are released.

A telephone replay of the teleconference will be available one hour after the end of the call through 4:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time on June 20, 2019. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 in the United States or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and refer to conference number 10131380.

About Crown Crafts, Inc.

Crown Crafts, Inc. designs, markets and distributes infant, toddler and juvenile consumer products. Founded in 1957, Crown Crafts is one of America’s largest producers of infant bedding, toddler bedding, bibs and developmental toys. The Company operates through its three wholly owned subsidiaries, NoJo Baby & Kids, Inc., Sassy Baby, Inc. and Carousel Designs, LLC, which market a variety of infant, toddler and juvenile products under Company-owned trademarks, as well as licensed collections and exclusive private label programs. Sales are made directly to retailers such as mass merchants, large chain stores and juvenile specialty stores, as well as directly to consumers through www.babybedding.com . For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.crowncrafts.com .

Contact: Olivia W. Elliott

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(225) 647-9124

oelliott@crowncrafts.com



or



Halliburton Investor Relations

(972) 458-8000

