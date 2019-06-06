Greenhouse Horticulture Market will grow at a CAGR of 8% to hit $41.84 billion by 2025 - Global Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Business Strategies, and Key Developments: Adroit Market Research

Capitalization on better quality and consistency along with the integration of IOT in greenhouse systems are observed as the latest trends in the horticulture industry. Glass based greenhouse horticulture market is poised to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2025.

Based on the increasing demand for healthy food free from all kinds of toxic and harmful foods, the global market size of greenhouse horticulture is projected to reach USD 41.84 billion by 2025. The increasing demand for innovative, trade-oriented and modern agriculture throughout the world are some of the prime factors that boost the market growth.

Advanced water systems have played a key role in greenhouse crop water saving and are key drivers of food adequacy and in turn, overcome food shortages. Apart from this, demand for commercial greenhouses due to the decreasing size of arable land per capita, unfavorable climatic conditions and increased output in comparison to conventional techniques are some of the key factors behind the growth of greenhouse horticulture market size.

The greenhouse horticulture market study focusses on the market size for a year cycle from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2018 presents the actual market revenues and forecast between 2019 and 2025. The global greenhouse horticulture market report covers the qualitative insights of the dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Additionally, other tools such as porters five forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and SWOT analysis are thoroughly discussed to give a clear understanding to the client about the global market scenario.

The “Global Greenhouse Horticulture Market Size 2018 by Covering Material (Plastic and Glass), by Application (Ornamentals and Edibles), By Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and MEA) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The greenhouse is a structure with transparent walls and roofs in which plants in regulated climatic conditions are grown. The main covering materials in the greenhouse horticulture industry are plastic and glass. Massive demand for plastic materials throughout the forecasted years owing the low plastic material cost is the key reason behind the growth of the greenhouse horticulture industry.

The global greenhouse horticultural market is based on ornamentals and edibles. Edibles segment is projected to dominate the market, rising with a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period. This growth is primarily due to the rise in demand for fresh and processed fruits and vegetables. Additionally, rising consumer demand for the ornamental flowers and plants primarily due to its high aesthetic value is driving the market for greenhouse horticulture of ornamental plants.

In the global greenhouse horticulture market, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period surpassing 30% of the market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific’s geographical conditions allow it to cultivate several types of gardening crops, such as fruits, vegetables, and flora. China and Japan account for the majority of the market shares. As per the latest statistics, Japan has more than 50,000 greenhouses, of which 7,500 ha are useful for fruit production. Improving economic conditions in developing countries coupled with surging demand for high-quality food products has aggravated the need for greenhouse horticulture in this region. Upcoming strategies for sustainable crop protection solutions by both private and public players are offering new opportunities to the South-East Asian market.



The global greenhouse horticulture market study includes the key players operating in both developed and emerging economies. Some of the players operating in the market include Top Greenhouses, Trinog-xs (Xiamen) Greenhouse Tech Co., Ltd., Dalsem, Priva, Certhon, Ceres greenhouse, Hortimax, Hoogendoorn, Rough Brothers, Inc., Van Der Hoeven, Harnois Greenhouses, Netafim, and Richel.

