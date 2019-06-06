U.S. airstrikes continue to target al-Shabaab, ISIS-Somalia in support of the Federal Government of Somalia

In coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. Africa Command conducted an airstrike targeting ISIS militants in the Golis Mountains, Somalia, on June 4, 2019.

This is the seventh airstrike in the last month against ISIS-Somalia and al-Shabaab in the Golis Mountains.

“We continue to put pressure on terrorist networks in Somalia to enable governance to take hold,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William P. West, deputy director of operations, U.S. Africa Command. “The Federal Government of Somalia and the United States will continue to take advantage of opportunities presented by the networks in order to disrupt their operations and degrade their capabilities.”

The Golis Mountains are a known area for terrorist camps and ongoing fighting between ISIS and al-Shabaab. Precision airstrikes such as these support Somali security forces efforts to protect the Somali people from terrorism and support long-term security in the region.

At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed six (6) militants.

Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike. Our process and procedures allow for additional information to inform post-strike analysis.

U.S. Africa Command will continue to work with its partners to transfer the responsibility for long-term security in Somalia from AMISOM to the Federal Government of Somalia and its Member States. In support of the Federal Government of Somalia, U.S. forces will use all effective and appropriate methods to assist in the protection of the Somali people, including partnered military counterterrorism operations with the Federal Government of Somalia, AMISOM, and Somali National Army forces.



