New Website of Feel Tourism Start for Rafting, Trekking, Camping, Adventure and Yoga in Uttarakhand

RISHIKESH, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rafting, Trekking, Camping, Adventure and Yoga at Rishikesh has started now. Feel Tourism is a leading tourism company, for providing river rafting, Trekking, Adventure, Yoga and camping packages at Rishikesh. They have launched a new travel portal for Rafting, Trekking, Camping, Adventure and Yoga.Feel Tourism Owner Mr. Enosh Singh said that “We launched this website to solve every kind of query of adventure travel enthusiast tourist. All kind of camping, river rafting, trekking, yoga, Adventure and wildlife destinations we have defined in our portal.”Feel Tourism website provides all information about the most famous exciting rafting spots, rafting distances from there, and the hilarious rapids which come on the way during rafting. We also inform about the other activities, which one can enjoy during the rafting session such as body surfing, cliff jumping on the river, kayaking and many more.Website also offers some other adventurous activities like rock river crossing, climbing, repelling, jungle trekking, hiking, boozing,, wildlife safaris, and motorcycling.Main white river rafting area in India are Rishikesh (rafting on river Ganga river), Pncheshwar (rafting on Kali Ganga, Saryoo river).Feel Tourism is a tourism company provides all online information about all major tourist destinations and cities of India. Company also provides adventure tourism packages like river rafting, trekking, camping, pilgrimage, paragliding, center visit, rock climbing, yoga, skiing, etc in India.



