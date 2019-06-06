Gluten-free Pet Food Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Report Description:
Gluten is a storage protein primarily found in rye, barley, and wheat. The main problem with gluten is that it causes Celiac disease, which is a hereditary allergic disease. This disease is also detected in pets and is a result of pet foods containing gluten.
Gluten-free pet food is a new segment in the overall pet food industry, and hence represents significant potential to replace regular pet foods. Gluten-free pet food contains more nutritional ingredients as compared to general pet foods, and is also offered in a wider range of flavors, which is expected to drive popularity among pet owners to a significant extent.
Markets in countries in Asia Pacific are fairly untapped and represent high potential opportunities for gluten-free pet food manufacturers, and revenue from the market in this region is expected to be substantially high in the near future.
United States and Europe are currently the largest markets for gluten-free pet food products, as both producers and consumers, followed by Asia Pacific. Pet food manufacturers in United States offer gluten-free pet food in markets in countries in Europe, while there are no gluten-free pet food manufacturers in Europe.
The global Gluten-free Pet Food market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gluten-free Pet Food market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gluten-free Pet Food in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gluten-free Pet Food in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Gluten-free Pet Food market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gluten-free Pet Food market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Mars
Solid Gold Pet
Nestlé
Nutro
Three Dog Bakery
Blue Buffalo
Merrick Pet Care
Wellpet
Champion Petfoods
Midwestern Pet Foods
Pets Global
Market size by Product
By Type
Natural
Added Additives
By Flavor
Chicken
Beef
Fish
Others
By Form
Dry
Wet
Market size by End User
E-commerce
Supermarkets
Retail Shops
Exclusive Pet Shops
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table Of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Natural
1.4.3 Added Additives
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 E-commerce
1.5.3 Supermarkets
1.5.4 Retail Shops
1.5.5 Exclusive Pet Shops
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Size
2.1.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Gluten-free Pet Food Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Gluten-free Pet Food Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Gluten-free Pet Food Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Gluten-free Pet Food Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Gluten-free Pet Food Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Gluten-free Pet Food Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gluten-free Pet Food Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Mars
11.1.1 Mars Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Mars Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Mars Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered
11.1.5 Mars Recent Development
11.2 Solid Gold Pet
11.2.1 Solid Gold Pet Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Solid Gold Pet Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Solid Gold Pet Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered
11.2.5 Solid Gold Pet Recent Development
11.3 Nestlé
11.3.1 Nestlé Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Nestlé Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Nestlé Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered
11.3.5 Nestlé Recent Development
11.4 Nutro
11.4.1 Nutro Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Nutro Gluten-free Pet Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Nutro Gluten-free Pet Food Products Offered
11.4.5 Nutro Recent Development
11.5 Three Dog Bakery
Continued …
