JAGGAER Partners with EdgeVerve to Deliver Advanced RPA to Spend Management

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeVerve Systems , a subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY) , announces a partnership with JAGGAER , the world’s largest independent spend management company. EdgeVerve will be developing innovative software products for JAGGAER customers in multiple industries including manufacturing, retail, logistics and higher education. EdgeVerve offers best-in-class Artificial Intelligence capabilities with Infosys Nia, and Intelligent Automation capabilities with AssistEdge. The solutions will be delivered to JAGGAER customers through the JAGGAER ONE spend management solution suite.

/EIN News/ -- JAGGAER is the world’s largest independent spend management company, with over 2000 customers connected to a network of 4 million suppliers in 70 countries, served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER offers complete SaaS-based Source to Pay eProcurement solutions with advanced Spend Analytics, Sourcing, Supplier Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Savings Tracking, and intelligent workflow capabilities all on a single platform: JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend solutions for over two decades and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

EdgeVerve’s AssistEdge is a natural enhancement of the JAGGAER ONE SaaS cloud-based platform, delivering technology to automate any repetitive and rule-based human processes. This includes the automation of “high touch” processes through modelling rules into software robots that run non-intrusively on JAGGAER ONE. Utilizing the same validation, same security and data protocols ensures that ‘change management’ within the organization is minimal. Additionally, EdgeVerve RPA can integrate with third party services to pass data between systems when no traditional application interface exists.

“Procurement organizations are in the midst of a digital revolution to boost efficiencies and drive down costs. This partnership would be transformative in nature with two industry leaders, JAGGAER and EdgeVerve, coming together to collaborate and maximizing business value for customers in the procurement space by leveraging Intelligent Automation and AI. Our partner program, “Synergy”, has been built on the foundation of collaborating to create mutual and customer value, and the partnership with JAGGAER is a testament to that philosophy,” says Atul Soneja, SVP & Global Head – Edge Products and Infosys Nia.

“EdgeVerve brings powerful processing to our platform with a solution that is already a leading product in the global RPA market. Where most providers are utilizing RPA in place of API to patch a broken and inefficient process, EdgeVerve delivers critical business functions such as massive document validation, which automates supplier management, accelerating manual processes through digital transformation. The Nia AI platform collaboration with the JAGGAER ONE platform delivers sophisticated and industry leading automation to resource intensive functions,” says Zia Zahiri, CTO of JAGGAER.

JAGGAER’s REV2019 happens October 1-3, 2019 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina in San Diego, CA. REV2019’s central theme is “Educate – Innovate – Accelerate”, and is an expression of the company’s vision of enabling customers to achieve their business goals through effective application of tools designed to simplify procurement for any enterprise.

