REPEAT – Province-wide Days of Action June 7 and 8 mark one year of Conservative government and demand an end to cuts, says Ontario Federation of Labour
TORONTO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontarians are joining forces across the province to send a message to the government: stop cuts and privatization of public services that hurt Ontario families. Actions will be held on June 7 & 8 in more than 25 Ontario communities to tell the government that one year into its mandate, it is failing Ontarians, says the Ontario Federation of Labour.
/EIN News/ -- Three-quarters of Ontarians do not support this government, and on June 7 workers across the province are coming together to demand that the government stop cutting public education and health care, stop taking money out of workers’ pockets, stop cancelling services for Ontario’s most vulnerable, respect collective bargaining rights, and take action on the climate emergency.
“June 7 marks one year of the Conservative government’s devastating cuts and wrongheaded priorities. The majority of Ontarians did not vote for this government, and the government must change course and listen to the people of this province. The labour movement stands together with all workers and communities to resist government cuts and attacks on decent work and collective bargaining rights,” said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley.
“Workers have had enough of being hurt by the government that cancelled decent work laws and the $15 minimum wage. Instead of spending billions on cancelling contracts, advertising, and giving tax cuts to the rich, it is time for them to reinvest in the people of this province,” said Buckley.
The government continues to cut public services that Ontario families depend on. Government funding cuts have led to layoffs in important services like health care and education.
“The Premier’s campaign promise that “not one job” would be lost to cuts was just electioneering,” said Buckley. “This government isn’t even speaking to its constituents. MPPs continue to cancel meetings, and have even called the police on seniors who were peacefully sending the message that they don’t want government cuts.”
Events on June 7 & 8 will include 100s of workplace teach-ins, visits to MPP offices, and rallies. More than 40 events are planned and more are springing up each day. The actions will demand that the government fund public services, including universal, not-for-profit public health care, high-quality public education, including post-secondary education, affordable housing, and childcare.
“The PCs underestimate the people of this province, who demand that the PCs protect and enhance public services, not cut them,” said Buckley.
June 7 media availability for in-person interviews:
Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley will be available June 7, 8:30 a.m. at 280 Progress Avenue.
June 6 actions across the province include:
- Toronto, June 6, before school starts, “Walk-In” actions in over 200 Toronto schools with parents, educators, students
June 7 public actions across the province include:
- Barrie, June 7, Information Booth, Meridian Place, 87 Dunlop St. E., 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm Facebook event
- Brockville, June 7, information picket and tail gate party, 125 Stewart Blvd, 4:30 pm – 8:30 pm Facebook event
- Chatham, June 7, rally at Rick Nicholls office, 111 Heritage Rd. Chatham, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Facebook event
- Cornwall, June 7, BBQ and rally, Trinity Church 105 Second Street West, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm Facebook event
- Durham, June 7, 3:30 pm at MPP Lorne Coe’s office, 101 114 Dundas St. E, Whitby, Facebook event
- Guelph, June 7, Rally and march at Puslinch Community Centre, 23 Brock Rd. S. 2:30 pm – 4:30 pm Facebook event
- Grey Bruce, June 7, MPP Bill Walker Constituency Office, 920 1st Ave. W. Owen Sound, 4:00 pm Facebook event
- Hamilton, June 7, Resistance Fair & Rise Up Rally, 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm, Hamilton City Hall, 71 Main St W Facebook event
- Holland Landing, June 7, Education Rally at MPP Caroline Mulroney’s office, 45 Grist Mill Rd., 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm Facebook event
Lindsay, June 7
- City of Kawartha Lakes Secondary School Educators “Rise Up Rallies” in multiple schools
- Farmers Market Outreach, 9:00am – 11:30am 190 Kent St W, Lindsay, ON, Facebook event
- London, June 7, Jeff Yurek’s Office, Suite 201, 750 Talbot St, St. Thomas, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Facebook event
- Newmarket, June 7, action at MPP Christine Elliot’s office, 16635 Yonge St., 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Facebook event
- Niagara, June 7, canvass and flyering, Facebook event, contact nrlc.clc@gmail.com for time and location.
Newmarket: 12:00pm, Lunchtime Picket at Health Minister Christine Elliot’s office, 16635 Yonge Street, New Market, Facebook event
- Northumberland, June 7, MPP David Piccini’s office, 117 Peter St. Port Hope, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm Facebook event
Ottawa, June 7 Facebook event
- 7:00 am-8:30 am - Info Blitz at Major Bus stations leafleting
- 12:00 pm - Rally at Preston Square and BBQ, 333 Preston St.
- 4:30 pm – Pre-rally at Morisset Terrace, Ottawa
- 5:00 pm – Rally at Ontario Court of Justice, 161 Elgin
- Peel/Mississauga, June 7, Celebration Square, 300 City Centre Dr, Mississauga, 4:00 pm Facebook event
- Peterborough, June 7, 12:00 pm, Friday’s For Future Rally
- Renfrew County, June 7, Rally at John Yakabuski‘s Office Unit 6 84 Isabella St, Pembroke, 4:30 pm Facebook event
- Sarnia, June 7, 4:00 pm, Picket MPP Bob Bailey's office, 805 Christina St. N., Point Edward, Facebook event
- Scarborough, June 7, Rally outside Raymond Cho’s Office, 4559 Sheppard Ave. E. 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Facebook event
- Scarborough Lunch & Learn, June 7, lunch & learn at Albert Campbell Square, 50 Borough Dr., 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm Facebook event
- Stratford, June 7, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, Rally at MPP Randy Pettapiece’s office, 55 Lorne Ave East, Unit 2, Stratford, Facebook event.
- Sudbury, June 7, Rally outside Provincial Building, 199 Larch Street, 11:45 am – 12:45 am Facebook event
Toronto, June 7
- 9:00am - 11:00am, Canvass Blitz starting at MPP Raymond Cho’s Office 4559 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, Facebook event.
- 12:00pm – 2:00pm, Lunch and Learn, Albert Campbell Square, 50 Borough Drive, Toronto, Facebook event.
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm Education Rally at MPP Caroline Mulroney’s office – 45 Grist Mill Road, Holland Landing, Facebook event
- 4:00pm –6:00pm, Human Chain outside MPP Vijay Thanigasalam’s office, 8130 Sheppard Ave. East, Toronto, Facebook event
- Waterloo, June 7, Waterloo Town Square, 75 King St S, 4:00 pm Facebook event
- Windsor, June 7, 6:00 pm, Education Town Hall, Fogolar Furlan - 1800 North Service Rd E, Windsor, Facebook event
- Woodstock, June 7, Rally at PC MPP Ernie Hardeman office, 12 Perry St., 9:00 am – 10:30 am Facebook event
The OFL Power of Many is a campaign by the Ontario Federation of Labour and its allies in communities across Ontario, working together to protect and win decent work laws, strong public services, along with equality and justice, as well as safe and healthy communities for all.
The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.
For more information, please contact:
Meagan Perry
Director of Communications
Ontario Federation of Labour
mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456
