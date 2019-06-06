Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against comScore, Mueller Water, and Apple and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of comScore, Inc., Mueller Water Products, Inc., and Apple Inc. Stockholders have until the deadlines listed below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR)

Class Period: November 8, 2018 - March 29, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the company was experiencing difficulties implementing its business strategy; (2) as a result, the company’s financial results would be materially impacted; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)

Class Period: May 9, 2016 - August 6, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the company lacked adequate testing for product quality; (2) certain products with radio components were susceptible to fail prematurely; (3) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur increased expenses, including warranty costs; (4) these costs would materially impact the company’s financial statements; (5) the company lacked adequate internal controls over warranty costs and estimates; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)

Class Period: August 1, 2017 - January 2, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Apple’s business and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants failed to disclose that: (1) the U.S.-China trade war had negatively impacted demand for iPhones and Apple’s pricing power in greater China; (2) due to Apple discounting the cost of replacement batteries to make up for the company’s prior conduct of intentionally degrading the performance of the batteries in older iPhones, the rate at which Apple customers were replacing their batteries in older iPhones, rather than purchasing new iPhones, was negatively impacting Apple’s iPhone sales growth; (3) as a result of slowing demand, Apple had slashed production orders from suppliers for the new 2018 iPhone models and cut prices to reduce inventory; and (4) defendants’ decision to withhold unit sales for iPhones and other hardware, which was a metric relevant to investors and their view of the company’s financial performance, was designed to and would mask declines in unit sales of the company’s flagship product.

