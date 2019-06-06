2nd Watch Recognized by Palo Alto Networks as a Prisma Public Cloud MSSP Partner

SEATTLE, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2nd Watch today announced it has been recognized by Palo Alto Networks® as a Prisma™ Public Cloud Managed Security Service Provider, or MSSP, Partner. 2nd Watch will extend its security portfolio with Prisma Public Cloud, a continuous cloud security and compliance posture management offering for public and multi-cloud environments.



/EIN News/ -- The collaboration between 2nd Watch and Palo Alto Networks provides a proven enterprise cloud security offering that is designed to protect customer organizations from cyberattacks in hybrid or cloud architectures.

“The continuous monitoring and built-in remediation capabilities from Palo Alto Networks provide 2nd Watch’s services team the ability to build customized policy checks to measure and validate our clients’ enterprise security standards,” says Chris Garvey, EVP of Product at 2nd Watch. “Our clients should continue to feel secure in the knowledge that we’re offering the best security solutions so they can focus on their businesses while we manage their multi-cloud ecosystems.”

“With the rising consumption of the public cloud and shift of on-premises workloads to cloud-based offerings, security can’t be left behind,” said Dean Darwin, SVP of Public Cloud at Palo Alto Networks. “MSSP partners like 2nd Watch will be able to utilize Prisma Public Cloud as a managed service for offerings that require continuous compliance, SOC response and proactive cloud security to complement Palo Alto Networks enterprise-class cloud security architecture.”

About 2nd Watch

2nd Watch is an AWS Partner Network (APN) Premier Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Gold Partner, providing managed cloud to enterprises. The company’s subject matter experts, software-enabled services and cutting-edge solutions provide companies with tested, proven, and trusted solutions, allowing them to fully leverage the power of the cloud. 2nd Watch solutions are high performing, robust, increase operational excellence, decrease time to market, accelerate growth and lower risk. Its patent-pending, proprietary tools automate everyday workload management processes for big data analytics, digital marketing, line-of-business and cloud native workloads. 2nd Watch is a new breed of business which helps enterprises design, deploy and manage cloud solutions and monitors business critical workloads 24x7. 2nd Watch has more than 400 enterprise workloads under its management and more than 200,000 instances in its managed public cloud. The venture-backed company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. To learn more about 2nd Watch, visit www.2ndwatch.com or call 888-317-7920.

