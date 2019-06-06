Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Plastic Waste Management Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Plastic Waste Management -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Waste Management Industry

Description

The report analyses the global Plastic Waste Management market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants. 
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report. 

Key Companies 

Veolia Environnement 
Suez Environnement 
Waste Management 
Republic Services 
Stericycle 
Clean Harbors 
ADS Waste Holdings 
Progressive Waste Solutions 
Covanta Holding 
Remondis 
Parc 
Kayama 
Shirai 
New COOP Tianbao 
China Recyling Development 
Luhai 
Vanden 
Fuhai Lantian 
Shanghai Qihu 

Key Product Type 
Landfill 
Recycle 
Incineration 

Key Regions 
Asia Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa 

Market by Application 
Plastic Waste 
Heat Energy Generation 
Recycled Plastics 
Others 

Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Plastic Waste Management market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast 
Geographical analysis including major countries 
Overview the product type market including development 
Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content 

1 Industrial Chain Overview 
1.1 Plastic Waste Management Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Characteristics of Plastic Waste Management 
1.2 Upstream 
1.2.1 Major Materials 
1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview 
1.3 Product List By Type 
1.3.1 Landfill 
1.3.2 Recycle 
1.3.3 Incineration 
1.4 End-Use List 
1.4.1 Demand in Plastic Waste 
1.4.2 Demand in Heat Energy Generation 
1.4.3 Demand in Recycled Plastics 
1.4.4 Demand in Others 
1.5 Global Market Overview 
1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025 
1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2015-2025 
1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2015-2025 
1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2015-2025 

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography 
...

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction 
3.1 Manufacturers Overview 
3.2 Manufacturers List 
3.2.1 Veolia Environnement Overview 
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.2 Suez Environnement Overview 
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.3 Waste Management Overview 
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.4 Republic Services Overview 
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.5 Stericycle Overview 
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Volume (Volume), Production Amount (Million USD), Price, Cost, Margin) 
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.6 Clean Harbors Overview 
3.2.7 ADS Waste Holdings Overview 
3.2.8 Progressive Waste Solutions Overview 
3.2.9 Covanta Holding Overview 
3.2.10 Remondis Overview 
3.2.11 Parc Overview 
3.2.12 Kayama Overview 
3.2.13 Shirai Overview 
3.2.14 New COOP Tianbao Overview 
3.2.14.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.15 China Recyling Development Overview 
3.2.16 Luhai Overview 
3.2.17 Vanden Overview 
3.2.18 Fuhai Lantian Overview 
3.2.19 Shanghai Qihu Overview 

4 Market Competition Pattern 

5 Product Type Segment 

6 End-Use Segment 

7 Market Forecast & Trend 

8 Price & Channel 

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment 

10 Research Conclusion 

Continued...            

 

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Waste Management


