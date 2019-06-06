Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market - Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth 2019 - 2025”

Industrial Control System (ICS) Security Market 2019

ICS security are used to protect industrial control systems which are operated in various fields such as electrical, oil & gas, chemical, pharmaceutical and manufacturing. This security system monitors and controls the overall industrial environment. The security system includes infrastructure which is networked with the communication technologies. Security systems monitor the events and devices by having in-built IT systems that manage the adjustments in industrial operations.

The driving force behind the growth in industrial control system (ICS) security market include growth in adoption of cyber security technology in order to prevent the organization and individual from threats. The ICS security identifies and prevents the attacker from acquiring control over the system. The advantage of using this system is that adopting the use of IT networks provides flexibility and scalability. The drawback of using ICS security is that if the basic network security is not handled properly then there is a possibility of attacker to acquire control over the system.

In 2018, the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security market size was 11300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17700 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Honeywell

Juniper

Siemens

Rockwell

Tofino Security

Trend Micro

Check Point Software Technologies

ABB

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SCADA

DCS

PLC

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Power

Manufacturing

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Industrial Control System (ICS) Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Industrial Control System (ICS) Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

