Gazprom Neft, Rosgeologia and the Tomsk Oblast sign Technology Partnership Agreement

6 june 2019 , press release

Gazprom Neft, Rosgeologia (Rosgeo) and the Tomsk Oblast have signed a Technology Partnership Agreement at this year’s St Petersburg International Economic Forum, with the document being signed by Alexander Dyukov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, Sergey Gorkov, Director General, Rosgeologia, and Sergei Zhvachkin, Governor of the Tomsk Oblast.

Supported by the Administration of the Tomsk Oblast, Gazprom Neft is implementing a major project in the region to develop technologies to find hydrocarbon deposits in pre-Jurassic strata. The successful implementation of this project is expected to result in additional hydrocarbon production in the region in the order of 1.3 million tonnes a year from 2025. Total investment in the project is expected to be RUB1.3 billion to 2023.

Under the terms of the agreement Gazprom Neft and Rosgeologia will consider the possibility to increasing the geographic scope of the project by developing additional exploration clusters in areas with high potential for discovering new fields. The Administration of the Tomsk Oblast, in turn, will provide additional project support, as well as being involved in promoting the project at the Federal level.

The parties plan to put an integrated project-implementation road map in place during 2019, as well as determining the key terms for establishing a joint venture between Gazprom Neft and Rosgeologia, and identifying further areas for cooperation.

Alexander Dyukov, Chairman of the Management Board, Gazprom Neft, commented: “Working with various classes of hard-to-recover and unconventional hydrocarbon reserves is part of Gazprom Neft’s strategy. We see major potential in developing pre-Jurassic strata in the Tomsk Oblast, but a range of new technologies are needed to investigate their geology. Signing this agreement brings together the strengths and resources of both the company and the state, at the Federal and regional levels, in developing such technologies, and in their further potential scaling up and rolling-out.”

Sergey Gorkov, Director General, Rosgeologia, added: “The exploration and effective development of hard-to-recover and unconventional hydrocarbon reserves largely determines the potential development of the oil-production industry in a number of regions throughout the country. Research in this area has been undertaken by the company’s specialists since the Soviet era, resulting in an impressive knowledge base now being accumulated, which now needs to be subjected to experimental testing. Thanks to our collaboration with the Administration of the Tomsk Oblast and Gazprom Neft I am confident of our finding optimum solutions to be used in other regions throughout our country.”

Sergei Zhvachkin, Governor of the Tomsk Oblast, added: “The Tomsk Oblast’s main competitive advantage is its colossal natural resources and enormous intellectual potential. Our region has been a talent pool and a source of manpower for the country for more than a century and a half. But we’ve set ourselves the task of also becoming a technological powerhouse. Representatives from Russia’s largest businesses testify to the achievability of this. More and more leading companies are choosing our region for research and development, and expanding scientific and technical cooperation with the people of Tomsk.”