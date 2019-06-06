Mosquito Repellents and Care Market Size Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players & Forecast To 2025

Mosquito Repellents and Care Market – 2019

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2019

Report Description:

Mosquito repellents and care products are substances that help people to avoid mosquito bites. Repellents are very useful for people working or playing in mosquito-infested areas.

They are mostly formulated for the use on bare skin. They are sold as aerosols, creams, solids (sticks), pump sprays and liquids, bands, candle, and different other forms. Care products are not all repellants. Some function as soothers after mosquito bite.

The global Mosquito Repellents and Care market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Mosquito Repellents and Care market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Mosquito Repellents and Care in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Mosquito Repellents and Care in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Mosquito Repellents and Care market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Mosquito Repellents and Care market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Godrej Consumer Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group

S. C. JOHNSON & SON

Spectrum Brands

Market size by Product

Self-applicable

Other

Market size by End User

Convenience stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets

Online

Drugstores

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

