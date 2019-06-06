Weight Loss and Weight Management Market will grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to hit $264.68 Bn by 2025 - Adroit Market Research

Increasing awareness regarding healthy diets and wearable technology is expected to drive the weight loss & weight management market. The market is dominated by surgical equipment by contributing over 90% in 2018,

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global weight loss & weight management market is expected to reach USD 264.68 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the study period. Increasing obese population coupled with rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to drive the market growth over the study period. Obesity is a prolonged health problem, which now affects greater population groups across the globe. Experts across the globe estimate that the rates have reached so high that obesity is now an epidemic. Obesity & overweight are risky conditions as they can contribute to a wide range of varied health problems, for example heart disease & diabetes. It is therefore imperative to efficiently address and treat obesity. Changes in lifestyle patterns remain the mainstay of treatment and are crucial for the long term weight loss and weight management.

Obesity and malnutrition are the two prominent aspects of one crisis. Approximately 1/3rd of the world is obese or overweight, leading to growth of chronic diseases in emerging economies. But many people in the developing nations lack access to affordable treatments for chronic diseases and its cost to a nation’s economic and physical health is potentially dangerous. The below table depicts the total number of undernourished population in different countries of the world and tackling the obesity burden in the developing economies leverages a huge amount of opportunities for the weight loss and weight management companies.

The “Global Weight Loss & Weight Management Market Size by Equipment (Surgical Equipment {Noninvasive surgical equipment and Minimally invasive surgical equipment}, Fitness Equipment{ Strength training equipment, Body Composition Analyzers, Fitness Monitoring Equipment, and Cardiovascular training equipment); by Service (Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers, Online Weight Loss Programs, Fitness Centers and Health Clubs, and Consulting Services); by Diet (Beverages, Meals, and Supplements) by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

In terms of equipment, surgical equipment contributed over 90% of the global market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Surgeries are mostly done on highly obese patients on which diet doesn’t work. Increasing prevalence of type 2 diabetes in countries such as China, India, and other emerging economies is expected to be potential markets for weight loss & management services in coming years.

On the basis of diet, beverages accounted for majority of the market share in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. However, diet meals segment is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR over the study period pertaining to inclination of consumers towards customized diet plans and regimes available both online and offline.

The global market in terms of fitness equipment is highly fragmented in nature on account of presence of a large number of players on regional level. Whereas in terms of surgical procedures, a limited number of hospitals specialize in bariatric surgeries. Bariatric medical tourism is also prominent in regions such as North America where Mexico is the most preferred destination for patients travelling from the U.S. and Canada.



Equipment Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Surgical Equipment Noninvasive Surgical Equipment Endobarrier Devices Stomaphyx Intragastric Balloon Systems Endosuturing Devices Others (Fat Freezing, AspireAssist, Ultrasonic Weight Loss Treatment, and Accent XL Therapy) Minimal invasive Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy Equipment Biliopancreatic Diversion Surgery/Duodenal Switch Equipment Gastric Bypass Surgery Equipment Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding Systems Revision Surgery Equipment Fitness Equipment Strength Training Equipment Plate-Loaded Equipment Multistation Equipment Single-Station Equipment Accessories Free Weights Benches and Racks Body Composition Analyzers Fitness Monitoring Equipment Cardiovascular Training Equipment Elliptical Trainers Rowing Machines Treadmills Stationary Cycles Stair Steppers Other Cardiovascular Training Equipment



Diet Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Beverages Herbal Tea Diet Soft Drinks Slimming Water Other Low-Calorie Beverages Meals Low-Calorie Sweeteners Organic Food Meal Replacements Low-Calorie Food Supplements Fiber Supplements Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA) Protein Supplements Green Tea Extract



Service Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million)

Slimming Centers and Commercial Weight Loss Centers Online Weight Loss Programs Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Consulting Services



Major points from Table of Contents:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Preface

Chapter 3 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 4 Porters Five Force Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, By Equipment

Chapter 6 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, By Service

Chapter 7 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market, By Diet

Chapter 8 Global Weight Loss and Weight Management Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 9 Key Developments

Chapter 10 Company Profiling





