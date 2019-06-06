HFX partners with Selenity to provide streamlined workforce time and expense management for HR and Finance departments

HFX and Selenity both supply cloud SaaS solutions that enable HR and Finance departments to save costs and manage their people better.” — Nicola Smart, COO, HFX

CODICOTE, HERTS, UK, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HFX , the market leading provider of Cloud Workforce Management Solutions, has announced a partnership with Selenity an award-winning supplier of expense management software, HR case management and workflow solutions, and staff contract management solutions.Together HFX and Selenity will supply a range of innovative solutions that save time and boost compliance across the HR and Finance departments, managing time and expenses for most organisations’ largest and most valuable asset – its people.Selenity’s people-based solutions include staff expenses management with a mobile app for ease of use, built in HMRC tax rules to ensure compliance, and automated VAT calculations to maximized VAT reclaim; flexible and configurable HR case management for tracking, recording and monitoring all your HR cases; e-forms for agency staff recruitment and nurse bank management in the NHS; and, procurement and customer contract management.Nicola Smart, COO at HFX commented: “HFX and Selenity have many synergies, from the types of organisations who use our solutions to how we prioritise customer service and invest extensively on keeping our products leading edge. We both supply cloud SaaS solutions that enable HR and Finance departments to save costs and manage their people better. Our complementary products, which are suitable for all sizes of company in every sector, provide agile solutions that are easy to implement, with a fast return on investment.”HFX’s workforce management solutions include time and attendance, rostering, shift planning, flexitime management, access control, clocking both via wall/door mounted devices and via PC/laptop/mobile app, all of which are already integrated with all major HR and payroll solutions.



