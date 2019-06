DHL rolls out e-commerce platform to more African markets following initial success

DHL Africa eShop sees impressive growth in first seven weeks; Platform has been rolled out to nine more countries across Sub Saharan Africa; Growing demand for online retail service fuels further growth.

Following the success of the DHL Africa eShop (www.Africa-eShop.DHL) app in 11 countries across Sub Saharan Africa, DHL Express has announced that its innovative mobile and desktop platform has been rolled out in 9 more countries across the continent.

Hennie Heymans, CEO of DHL Express Sub Saharan Africa, says that they’ve seen impressive growth in usage of the DHL Africa eShop app since it was initially brought online in South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, Ghana, Senegal, Rwanda, Malawi, Botswana, Sierra Leone and Uganda in April this year.

“The uptake and usage of this platform over the past seven weeks has been incredible, with exponential growth in subscribers and physical orders. Based on this rapid growth and the positive feedback that we have received from the market, DHL Express has decided to proceed to the next phase of the rollout as quickly as possible. The platform is now live for consumers in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Gabon, The Gambia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia.”

The DHL Africa eShop enables African customers to shop directly from over 200 US- and UK-based online retailers, with purchases delivered to their door, by DHL Express. This solution was developed in partnership with Link Commerce – a division of Mall for Africa.

Heymans notes that there is a growing demand for world-class online retail services in Africa. “As one report by the McKinsey Global Institute shows, Africa has a fast-growing middle-class consumer market which is embracing the internet at an astonishing rate. By 2025, the projected internet market penetration is expected to reach around 50% for the continent, with around 360 million smartphones expected to be in circulation. DHL Africa eShop provides the perfect solution for African consumers to access global brands.”

The DHL Africa eShop app offers African consumers unprecedented access to international retailers on an easy-to-use platform, with great convenience and speed. It also enables many global brands to connect with a captive African market – markets that were often overlooked due to the perception of high complexity and uncertainty.

“As the global leader in express logistics, DHL is well positioned to connect African consumers with these exciting global brands. We are committed to driving e-commerce growth on the continent on all fronts. We work with thousands of e-commerce brands in Africa, and help them to reach global customers, and now with our DHL Africa eShop, we also connect African consumer to global brands,” concludes Heymans.

DHL Africa eShop - www.Africa-eShop.DHL

Sources: https://mck.co/31904m1

Media Contact: Megan Roper (Collinicos) Head of Marketing, Sub-Saharan Africa DHL Express Tel +27 21 409 3613 Mobile +27 76 411 8570 megan.collinicos@dhl.com

Follow us at: www.twitter.com/DHLAfrica

DHL – The logistics company for the world DHL (www.DHL.com) is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 61 billion euros in 2018.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.