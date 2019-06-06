AU Commissioner for Political Affairs to visit Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 6 - The African Union (AU)?s Political Affairs Commissioner, Minata Samate, will visit Angola on 12-14 June to make contacts with the local authorities in the domains of democracy, governance, human rights, elections, among other topics. ,

With the aim of preparing the trip, the AU Commissioner received on Wednesday in an audience, in Addis Ababa, the Angolan ambassador to Ethiopia, Francisco da Cruz, who is also the country’s permanent representative to the African Union and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The press services of the Angolan Embassy in Ethiopia have released a note stating that Minata Samate’s trip to Angola is part of the efforts of relationship strengthening between the Angolan Executive and the African Union.

The visit may also serve for the AU official to make an assessment of Angola’s democratisation process, including its preparation of the first local elections, which are scheduled for the year 2020.

On the other hand, Francisco da Cruz and Minata Samate also spoke about the 5th Congress of the Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA), which Luanda will host on 09-13 June and to which the AU Commissioner has also been invited.

