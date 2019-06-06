Registration is Open for the 20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference

SMi Reports: Registration is open for the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference, taking place this December in Portugal

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi are proud to present the 20th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference , convening in Lisbon on 3rd and 4th December 2019, with an additional post-conference site visit on 5th December.This year’s event remains the definitive calendar date for the international air mobility and airlift community – providing crucial updates across the heavy and tactical airlift, rotary wing and AAR sectors. Conference chairman , Laurent Donnect, Managing Director, Avidonn Consulting invites the community to attend:“Today, European Air Forces are striving to deliver the capabilities that are demanded by the modern operational tempo. Meeting these requirements demands an evolving approach to our engagement with allied partners and industry – as seen within the growing successes of international pooling and sharing efforts and multi-faceted asset development within the dynamic commercial market.Within this landscape, there is a clear and present need for vendors, operational users, equipment & service delivery organisations and research & development agencies to come together to promote what works and how we can do better.I hope that this event will identify how cost-effective solutions will continue to provide the alliance with the warfighting edge required as we move forward.Having attended this conference for the last ten years, I firmly believe it is the best one held in Europe and the perfect environment for discussion and networking. Hence, I am honoured to be able to chair it for the fifth time in a row.”The conference brochure, with the two-day agenda, has just been released and is now available to download at http://www.military-airlift.com/einpr With over 120 attendees, 3 drinks receptions and 8 hours of networking; the Military Airlift and Air-Air Refuelling Conference is an essential platform for military and industry to share comprehensive discussions on the future of this capability.Just some of the many confirmed speakers for the 2019 conference include:1. Brigadier General Pedro Alexandre Entradas Salvada, Director, Engineering and Programmes Directorate, Portuguese Air Force2. Air Chief Marshall Antonio Carlos Moretti Bermudez, Chief of Staff, Brazilian Air Force3. Colonel Hernandez Quinones, Section Chief, Coronel Jele, Spanish Air Force4. Mr Simon Johns, VP Business Development and Sales, Embraer Defence and SecurityPlus, many more.An early bird saving of £400 is available for conference bookings made before 28th June 2019. Register online at http://www.military-airlift.com/einpr Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling3rd – 4th December 2019SANA Metropolitan Hotel, Lisbon, PortugalLead Sponsor: Embraer Defense & SecurityGold Sponsors: Airbus, SkyTechSponsors and Exhibitors: JBT, Jetex Mission Planning, Leonardo, TLD GroupFor sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact Alan Lam on alam@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



