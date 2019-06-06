“Global blood cancer market set to grow to $35bn by 2024,” states Visiongain

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new Pharma Report Global Blood Cancer Market Forecast to 2028: Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy & Targeted Therapy.

The global blood cancer market reached $24bn in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the first half of the forecast period. Chemotherapy held 44% of the market in 2018. The changing demographics of the world population, developing infrastructure, emerging economies, consumer spending behaviour, per capita income, macroeconomic factors, rising GDPs, and the reformation in laws and regulations are trend setting factors, which will affect the market.

Purchase full report or download free sample pages

The lead analyst commented that “Chemotherapy will continue to be the largest segment for therapy of cancer; however, the huge effort for a breakthrough in cancer treatment will result in the growth of targeted cell therapy as well as immunotherapy segments. High income countries will see more growth in this novel type of therapy when compared to the developing nations due to the high cost of the treatment. Blood cancer market is expected to grow as the number of cases would increase due to non-availability of the perfect treatment options.”

This report profiles selected companies: Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS), Celgene and other companies.

Related reports:

For more pharmaceutical reports, visit our website

Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call her on 020 7549 9987

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, Visiongain produces a host of business-to-business reports focusing on the automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Visiongain publishes reports produced by analysts who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.