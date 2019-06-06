Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Marke Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

The report analyses the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Companies

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell

Avon Rubber

Bergeron

Bullard

COFRA

Cordova Safety Products

Delta Plus

Dräger

DuPont

Excalor

Honeywell

Huatong

JAL Group

Kappler

Kimberly-Clark

Lakeland Industries

Lindström

Moldex-Metric

MSA Safety

Northern Safety

Oftenrich Group

Protective Industrial Products

Respirex

SanCheong

Shanghai Gangkai

TST Sweden

U.PROTEC.

Uvex

Woshine Group

Key Regions

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Product Type

Hand Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Head, Eye and Face Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Others

Market by Application

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Communication Industry

Metallurgical Industry

Food & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content 1 Industrial Chain Overview

1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Characteristics of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

1.2 Upstream

1.2.1 Major Materials

1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview

1.3 Product List By Type

1.3.1 Hand Protection

1.3.2 Protective Clothing

1.3.3 Protective Footwear

1.3.4 Respiratory Protection

1.3.5 Head, Eye and Face Protection

1.3.6 Fall Protection

1.3.7 Hearing Protection

1.3.8 Others

1.4 End-Use List

1.4.1 Demand in Construction

1.4.2 Demand in Oil & Gas Industry

1.4.3 Demand in Automobile Industry

1.4.4 Demand in Aerospace

1.4.5 Demand in Communication Industry

1.4.6 Demand in Metallurgical Industry

1.4.7 Demand in Food & Pharmaceuticals

1.4.8 Demand in Others

1.5 Global Market Overview

1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2015-2025

1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2015-2025

1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2015-2025

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

...

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

3.1 Manufacturers Overview

3.2 Manufacturers List

3.2.1 3M Overview

3.2.1.1 Product Specifications

3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.1.3 Recent Developments

3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.2 Alpha Pro Tech Overview

3.2.2.1 Product Specifications

3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.2.3 Recent Developments

3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.3 Ansell Overview

3.2.3.1 Product Specifications

3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.3.3 Recent Developments

3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.4 Avon Rubber Overview

3.2.4.1 Product Specifications

3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.4.3 Recent Developments

3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.5 Bergeron Overview

3.2.5.1 Product Specifications

3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.5.3 Recent Developments

3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.6 Bullard Overview

3.2.6.1 Product Specifications

3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.6.3 Recent Developments

3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.7 COFRA Overview

3.2.7.1 Product Specifications

3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.7.3 Recent Developments

3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.8 Cordova Safety Products Overview

3.2.8.1 Product Specifications

3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.8.3 Recent Developments

3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.9 Delta Plus Overview

3.2.9.1 Product Specifications

3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.9.3 Recent Developments

3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.10 Dräger Overview

3.2.10.1 Product Specifications

3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin)

3.2.10.3 Recent Developments

3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning

3.2.11 DuPont Overview

3.2.12 Excalor Overview

3.2.13 Honeywell Overview

3.2.14 Huatong Overview

3.2.15 JAL Group Overview

3.2.16 Kappler Overview

3.2.17 Kimberly-Clark Overview

3.2.18 Lakeland Industries Overview

3.2.19 Lindström Overview

3.2.20 Moldex-Metric Overview

3.2.21 MSA Safety Overview

3.2.22 Northern Safety Overview

3.2.23 Oftenrich Group Overview

3.2.24 Protective Industrial Products Overview

3.2.25 Respirex Overview

3.2.26 SanCheong Overview

3.2.27 Shanghai Gangkai Overview

3.2.28 TST Sweden Overview

3.2.29 U.PROTEC. Overview

3.2.30 Uvex Overview

3.2.31 Woshine Group Overview

4 Market Competition Pattern

5 Product Type Segment

6 End-Use Segment

7 Market Forecast & Trend

8 Price & Channel

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment

10 Research Conclusion

