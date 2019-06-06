Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Marke Imports, Exports, Production and Consumption Trends Industry Overview Report

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry

Description

The report analyses the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants. 
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.

The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report. 

Key Companies 

3M 
Alpha Pro Tech 
Ansell 
Avon Rubber 
Bergeron 
Bullard 
COFRA 
Cordova Safety Products 
Delta Plus 
Dräger 
DuPont 
Excalor 
Honeywell 
Huatong 
JAL Group 
Kappler 
Kimberly-Clark 
Lakeland Industries 
Lindström 
Moldex-Metric 
MSA Safety 
Northern Safety 
Oftenrich Group 
Protective Industrial Products 
Respirex 
SanCheong 
Shanghai Gangkai 
TST Sweden 
U.PROTEC. 
Uvex 
Woshine Group 

Key Regions 
Asia Pacific 
North America 
Europe 
South America 
Middle East & Africa 

Key Product Type 
Hand Protection 
Protective Clothing 
Protective Footwear 
Respiratory Protection 
Head, Eye and Face Protection 
Fall Protection 
Hearing Protection 
Others 

Market by Application 
Construction 
Oil & Gas Industry 
Automobile Industry 
Aerospace 
Communication Industry 
Metallurgical Industry 
Food & Pharmaceuticals 
Others 

Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast 

Geographical analysis including major countries 
Overview the product type market including development 
Overview the end-user market including development

Table of Content 1 Industrial Chain Overview 
1.1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry 
1.1.1 Overview 
1.1.2 Characteristics of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) 
1.2 Upstream 
1.2.1 Major Materials 
1.2.2 Manufacturing Overview 
1.3 Product List By Type 
1.3.1 Hand Protection 
1.3.2 Protective Clothing 
1.3.3 Protective Footwear 
1.3.4 Respiratory Protection 
1.3.5 Head, Eye and Face Protection 
1.3.6 Fall Protection 
1.3.7 Hearing Protection 
1.3.8 Others 
1.4 End-Use List 
1.4.1 Demand in Construction 
1.4.2 Demand in Oil & Gas Industry 
1.4.3 Demand in Automobile Industry 
1.4.4 Demand in Aerospace 
1.4.5 Demand in Communication Industry 
1.4.6 Demand in Metallurgical Industry 
1.4.7 Demand in Food & Pharmaceuticals 
1.4.8 Demand in Others 
1.5 Global Market Overview 
1.5.1 Global Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025 
1.5.2 Global Market Size and Forecast by Geography with CAGR, 2015-2025 
1.5.3 Global Market Size and Forecast by Product Type with CAGR, 2015-2025 
1.5.4 Global Market Size and Forecast by End-Use with CAGR, 2015-2025 

2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography 

...

3 Major Manufacturers Introduction 
3.1 Manufacturers Overview 
3.2 Manufacturers List 
3.2.1 3M Overview 
3.2.1.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.1.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.1.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.1.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.2 Alpha Pro Tech Overview 
3.2.2.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.2.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.2.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.2.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.3 Ansell Overview 
3.2.3.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.3.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.3.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.3.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.4 Avon Rubber Overview 
3.2.4.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.4.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.4.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.4.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.5 Bergeron Overview 
3.2.5.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.5.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.5.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.5.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.6 Bullard Overview 
3.2.6.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.6.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.6.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.6.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.7 COFRA Overview 
3.2.7.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.7.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.7.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.7.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.8 Cordova Safety Products Overview 
3.2.8.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.8.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.8.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.8.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.9 Delta Plus Overview 
3.2.9.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.9.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.9.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.9.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.10 Dräger Overview 
3.2.10.1 Product Specifications 
3.2.10.2 Business Data (Production Amount (Million USD), Cost, Margin) 
3.2.10.3 Recent Developments 
3.2.10.4 Future Strategic Planning 
3.2.11 DuPont Overview 
3.2.12 Excalor Overview 
3.2.13 Honeywell Overview 
3.2.14 Huatong Overview 
3.2.15 JAL Group Overview 
3.2.16 Kappler Overview 
3.2.17 Kimberly-Clark Overview 
3.2.18 Lakeland Industries Overview 
3.2.19 Lindström Overview 
3.2.20 Moldex-Metric Overview 
3.2.21 MSA Safety Overview 
3.2.22 Northern Safety Overview 
3.2.23 Oftenrich Group Overview 
3.2.24 Protective Industrial Products Overview 
3.2.25 Respirex Overview 
3.2.26 SanCheong Overview 
3.2.27 Shanghai Gangkai Overview 
3.2.28 TST Sweden Overview 
3.2.29 U.PROTEC. Overview 
3.2.30 Uvex Overview 
3.2.31 Woshine Group Overview 

4 Market Competition Pattern 

5 Product Type Segment 

6 End-Use Segment 

7 Market Forecast & Trend 

8 Price & Channel 

9 Market Drivers & Investment Environment 

10 Research Conclusion 

