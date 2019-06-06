Zen Chooses Vlocity to Digitally Transform Business Processes, Accelerate Time to Market and Deliver Superior Customer Experiences

LONDON, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vlocity, Inc. , a leading provider of industry-specific cloud software and Forbes Cloud 100 company, and Zen Internet, a fast-growing telecommunications provider, announced today that the two companies have signed an agreement to leverage the Vlocity Communications Cloud to boost digital transformation initiatives across its sales, marketing and customer care organisations.



Zen provides a full range of data, voice, hosting and infrastructure services to homes and businesses across the UK, all supported by a highly robust and resilient independent network. The company also provides business-grade broadband, Ethernet and data services for a wide range of large business and corporate customers.

“To support our ambitious growth plans, we were looking for strategic partners with deep industry experience and a focus on innovation. Vlocity has that,” Zen Chief Technology Officer Justin Fielder said. “We now have an exceptional cloud platform built on Salesforce to deliver applications that accelerate time to market and meet the rising expectations of our customers, with a superior customer experience.”

“Zen is a very innovative and fast-growing service provider, yet its legacy systems could not keep pace with growing customer demands in this digital era,” said Dan Ford, SVP and general manager of Vlocity Communications & Media. “We are excited to contribute to Zen’s digital transformation initiatives through our award-winning industry cloud software, built on Salesforce, the global CRM leader, to support the company as it repositions itself as a next generation telecommunications provider.”

Today, Zen employs more than 500 staff and is in a period of ambitious growth under new executive leadership. Zen has selected Vlocity to extend its existing investment in Salesforce and to provide an industry-specific, modern, cloud-based platform that will allow them to consolidate their legacy estate, accelerate time-to-market with new offers, and deliver a modern customer experience that will differentiate them going forward.

Vlocity Communications takes advantage of the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce and includes a comprehensive suite of sales, marketing, service, enterprise product catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), contract management, order management and commerce solutions.

About Zen

Zen Internet is a telecommunications provider, offering a full range of data, voice, hosting and infrastructure services to homes and businesses across the UK. Zen provides its customers with the capabilities they need to communicate, collaborate and thrive in a highly-connected world, all supported by a highly robust and resilient independent network. Zen employs more than 500 staff and is a Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For.

About Vlocity, Inc.

Vlocity is a leader in industry-specific cloud and mobile software, driving digital transformation for the world’s largest companies. A Forbes Cloud 100 company, Vlocity is an “industry cloud” pioneer built in partnership with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM. Vlocity’s cloud and mobile applications transform customer processes and experiences in the Communications & Media, Insurance & Financial Services, Health, Energy & Utilities, and Government & Non-Profit industries. Vlocity is a values-led company committed to customer, partner and employee success.

About Vlocity Communications & Media

Vlocity Communications and Media enriches the omnichannel capabilities of Salesforce and provides a digital & cloud BSS suite that includes comprehensive Enterprise Product Catalog, CPQ (Configure-Price-Quote), Digital Commerce, Contract Lifecycle Management, Order Management, Retail Clienteling, and Consumer Mobility functionality, and a comprehensive library of pre-built sales and service business processes that embed best practices. Engineered specifically for service providers, Vlocity Communications & Media conforms to TM Forum industry standards, integrates flexibly with third-party systems through pre-built APIs and web services. For more information on Vlocity Communications & Media, visit communications.vlocity.com and follow us at @vlocity. Vlocity is Salesforce’s preferred Communications industry software partner and continues to be recognized with multiple industry awards including the prestigious “Fierce Innovation Award: Telecom Edition - BSS/OSS” (2018), Global Telecom’s “BSS/OSS Transformation Excellence Award” (2017, 2018), and Light Reading’s “Company of the Year Award” (2017).

© 2019. Vlocity, Inc. All rights reserved. Vlocity and the Vlocity logo are registered trademarks of Vlocity, Inc. All other brand and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Salesforce and others are trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Roisin Bailey, PR & Content Manager, Zen

+44 (0) 7870507580

Dave Reddy, Big Valley Marketing

+1 650-868-4659 | dreddy@bigvalley.co

