Rhonda M. Drews, PCAM, Hired as VP of Operations for RealManage's Western Region

/EIN News/ -- Palm Desert, California, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the hiring of Rhonda M. Drews, PCAM, as Vice President of Operations for its Western Region which encompasses Northern and Southern California, Washington, Nevada, and Colorado.



With over 25 years’ experience in the community association management industry, Rhonda Drews offers a unique blend of leadership, vision, and industry knowledge. Her wealth of experience includes onsite and portfolio management as well as executive leadership. She has held the Professional Community Association Management (PCAM) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI) since 2004. Rhonda has been a long time member of the Coachella Valley Chapter of CAI and is currently serving her second term on the Board of Directors. In 2019, the Coachella Valley Chapter was recognized by CAI National with five Achievement Awards, an Excellence Award, and a National Membership Award recognizing the Chapter’s efforts in 2018.



Geoffrey Browne, PCAM, Division President of the Western Region states "Rhonda's choice to join our RealManage leadership team is a key step in our goal to establish a better model for the delivery of association management services in the region. Her leadership experience, knowledge of the industry and commitment to service align perfectly with our strategic goals and I couldn't be more excited to welcome and support her in those efforts."



Ms. Drews has been the recipient of the “Excellence in Achievement – President’s Award,” “Hall of Fame,” “Committee Co-Chair of the Year,” and an “Above and Beyond” Committee member acknowledgment twice. Under her leadership, the Education Committee was named “Committee of the Year” in 2016.



Her philanthropic efforts over the years have been dedicated to the service organization, Soroptimist International Desert Cities of the Coachella Valley, where she served as the Club President from 2014 – 2016. Soroptimist International’s mission is to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world.



Originally from Orange County, California, Rhonda’s heart is never far from the ocean. A 30 year resident of the Coachella Valley, she now calls Palm Desert, California, home where she enjoys spending time outside, hiking or entertaining.



About RealManage



The RealManage operating history goes back more than 30 years through our various acquisitions and branch operations and ranks as one of the top five HOA management companies in the nation.



RealManage is a community management company that specializes in HOA management and condominium management and manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises and large master-planned communities.



To learn more about RealManage visit www.realmanage.com.



