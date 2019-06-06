Skybox Security Wins Best Vulnerability Management at SC Europe Awards

Skybox takes home the SC Europe Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution at London ceremony

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skybox ® Security , a global leader in cyber risk management, won the SC Awards Europe 2019 for Best Vulnerability Management . The announcement was made Tuesday, June 5, 2019, at the SC Awards Gala in London, presented by SC Media.



In addition, Skybox took home the SC Award for Best Risk and Security Policy Management in the 2019 US ceremony, as well as the 2018 US and Europe ceremonies.

The recognition of Skybox as a best-in-class vulnerability management solution is of particular importance as it takes a unique approach to solve challenges typical in scan-and-patch programs. In order to fix the right vulnerabilities — those most likely to be used in an attack — Skybox:

Collects information from a customer’s scanners, asset repositories, networking and security devices to provide a context-rich view of the environment in which vulnerabilities exist





Creates a complete, current and centralized repository of vulnerabilities in the customer environment, including those in on-prem, multi-cloud and OT networks





Matches vulnerabilities with available and active exploits in the wild





Determines a vulnerability’s exposure by modeling the environment and analyzing potential attack paths to vulnerable assets





Identifies best response options including patches and IPS signatures, as well as configurations or access changes

Skybox ® Vulnerability Control not only provides all of these capabilities in a single solution, but also intelligently automates these processes to move through the workflow from discovery to targeted action the same day.

“Being different can be a blessing and curse,” said Skybox VP Products Amrit Williams. “On one hand, our unique way of handling vulnerability management has filled a need in enterprise security programs that’s long been ignored and, for that, we’re extremely proud of our solution. On the other, being in a class of your own can make it hard to gain recognition for what you’re doing. While we’ve been a finalist in this SC Award category many times before, the win shows that the mindset is shifting, and the insights we provide to vulnerability exposure and exploitability are paramount to reducing risk in the face of an increasingly hostile threat environment, compliance initiatives and constant change.”

“The Vulnerability Management Award win is fantastic news,” said Gidi Cohen, CEO and founder of Skybox. “Using network context and attack simulation to find risk exposures was the original product that started Skybox back in 2002, and it was a big deviation from the scanning approaches that were around at the time and are still in use today. We’ve continued to hone this product line, adding in capabilities to manage risk in cloud networks and reduce exposures in industrial control systems, and, overall, to simplify the answer of ‘what do I fix today?’ Recognition of our unique approach from a gold standard like SC Media is great validation and much appreciated.”

About Skybox Security

www.skyboxsecurity.com

Skybox provides the industry’s broadest cybersecurity management platform to address security challenges within large, complex networks. By integrating with more than 130 networking and security technologies, the Skybox® Security Suite provides comprehensive attack surface visibility and the context needed for informed action. Our analytics, automation and intelligence improve the efficiency and performance of security operations in vulnerability and threat management and firewall and security policy management for the world’s largest organizations.

© 2019 Skybox Security, Inc. All rights reserved. Skybox Security and the Skybox Security logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Skybox Security, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product specifications subject to change at any time without prior notice.

