Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Research study To 2024 | CVS Health (CVS), Express Scripts, OptumRx

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Industry
Description
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Key Companies
CVS Health (CVS)
Express Scripts
OptumRx (UnitedHealth)
Humana Pharmacy Solutions
Prime Therapeutics
Medimpact Healthcare
Magellan Health
BC/BS
Vidalink
Sea Rainbow
Cachet
Key Product Type
Network-Pharmacy Claims Processing
Home Delivery Pharmacy Care
Specialty Pharmacy Care
Specialty Benefit Management
Benefit-Design Consultation
Drug Utilization Review
Formulary Management
Medical & Drug Data Analysis Services
Others
Market by Application
Mail-order Pharmacy Services
Non-mail Pharmacy Services
Key Regions
Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Main Aspects covered in the Report Overview of the Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth 2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
