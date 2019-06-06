Contact Center Outsourcing Market to hit $131.56 Bn by 2025 - Analysis by Emerging Trends, Size, Share, Service Type, and Recent Strategic Initiatives: Adroit Market Research

Growing trend of automation backed by AI such as Chatbots and Cloud is projected to dominate the CCO industry. In 2018, global contact center outsourcing (CCO) market was led by North America and Europe. The market share occupied by North America and Europe in 2018 was 37.46% and 25.05% respectively.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contact center outsourcing market was valued at USD 88.62 Billion in 2018. The major drivers of this market include companies which aim to solely focus on core business functions as it saves their costs, hiring, and infrastructure. Other factors that have equal contribution includes, the in-house contact center may have idle agents during non-peak periods and wasted human resource, which could be avoided by outsourcing. Companies possessing deep knowledge in a particular domain can take help of these outsourcing companies for other domains. Another key factor is contemporary demand from companies for multi-lingual experts driving the outsourcing market as it reduces the overall cost per client.

The global contact center outsourcing market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global contact center outsourcing market is segmented by service type, application, industry, and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global contact center outsourcing industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the global contact center outsourcing industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The “Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Size by Service Type ( Email Support, Chat Support, Voice (Off-shore and On-shore), Website Support and Others), by Industry (BFSI, Retail, Government, IT & Telecommunications, Defense & Aerospace Intelligence, Manufacturing and Others), by Application (Customer Relationship Management, Order Processing, Telemarketing and Others) and Geography and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Contact center outsourcing (“CCO”) is an integral operational component of service companies. CCOs handle a range of critical functions, including technical support, telemarketing, customer service, and debt collection. Contact center operations are utilized across numerous businesses, from insurance and financial services to technology and telecommunications.

On the basis of types, global contact center outsourcing market is segmented into BFSI, retail, government, it & telecommunications, defense & aerospace intelligence, manufacturing, and others. IT & Telecommunications segment attained a value of USD 46.15 billion in 2018 and is likely to maintain the upward graph in the forecast period.

Based on the service type, the market includes categories: Email support, chat support, voice, website support, and others. Voice segment leaded service type segment by obtaining a value of USD 60.62 Billion in 2018 at 4.22 % CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the applications, the global contact center outsourcing market is divided into Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Order Processing, Telemarketing, and Others. Customer Relationship Management segment is likely to dominate the market in 2025 owing to the growing demand for interaction via non-voice mediums.

The Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players by including more benefits to the employers.

The major players of Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market include IBM, HP, Teleperformance SA, Xerox Corporation, CGS Inc., HGS, Datamark, Inc., Infinit Contact, Five9 Inc, VADS, Alorica, Invensis, Transcosmos, Convergys, Arvato, Sykes Enterprises, and Atento.

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Approach & Methodology

Chapter 3 Market Outlook

Chapter 4 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Overview, By Service Type

Chapter 5 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Overview, By Industry

Chapter 6 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 7 Global Contact Center Outsourcing Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 8 Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

