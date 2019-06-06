Announcement of Scheme Meeting Results

WILDEY, Barbados, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAGICOR FINANCIAL CORPORATION LIMITED (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, at the meeting of the members of the Company (the “Shareholders”) convened by Order of the Supreme Court of Bermuda and held on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 (the “Scheme Meeting”), the Shareholders approved the scheme of arrangement between the Company and its Shareholders pursuant to section 99 of the Companies Act 1981 of Bermuda (the “Scheme of Arrangement”). Of the number of persons voting in person or by proxy at the Scheme Meeting, 94.2% voted in favour of the Scheme of Arrangement and of the number of shares of Sagicor voted at the Scheme Meeting, 99.5% of such shares voted in favour of the Scheme of Arrangement.



Dodridge Miller, Group President and CEO of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited said “the shareholders’ overwhelming support for the Sagicor/Alignvest partnership is a testament of their confidence in the ability and commitment of the Board and Management to continue to grow the company and create value for all shareholders.”

About Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited

Sagicor is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 175-years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor’s registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited

Media

Ingrid Card

Vice President, Group Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience

246-230-5315 or Ingrid_Card@sagicor.com

Samantha Cheung

Investor Relations

Executive Vice President, Investor Relations

416-898-4324 or 1-800-342-0719 or Samantha_Cheung@sagicor.com

