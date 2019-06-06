Fireball Approves Appoints Steven Paulsen as Chief Financial Officer

Steven Paulsen CFO Fireball Approves Fireball Approves

Steven Paulsen incorporates years as licensed real-estate broker into managing the finances necessary to prevent rental scams as Fireball Approves' new CFO.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fireball Approves , provider of rental verification and scam prevention services, is pleased to announce Steven Paulsen as CFO. With almost 20 years of experience in licensed real estate brokerage, and executive roles, Steven Paulsen is the right professional to be appointed CFO of Fireball Approves.“Onboarding Steven Paulsen as CFO of Fireball Approves is one of the best decisions the company has ever made,” says Tammy Sorrento, CEO of Fireball Approves. “Mr. Paulsen brings to our executive team years of finance and transactional experience. With an extensive background in financial planning, operations, and executive management, Mr. Paulsen is well positioned to enact proper risk management policy. There is no better person to help Fireball Approves accelerate revenue growth and enact our core company vision of becoming the world leader in rental verification services and scam prevention.”Mr. Paulsen's career experience in the real-estate industry will be beneficial in managing Fireball Approves' finances, as well as provide expert consultation of housing processes, procedures and verbiage.“I am honored to join the fight against rental scammers. I believe that joining Fireball Approves is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a company culture that is not solely focused on the bottom-line, but focused on protecting people,” says Steven Paulsen.To learn more about Fireball Approves, for rental verification services or to become a partner visit: http://www.FireballApproves.com About Fireball ApprovesFireball Approves LLC is an identity verification service for scam prevention. Owner Tammy Sorrento from Jacksonville, FL, is the CEO of Fireball Approves Investigation. Her field of specialty is rental scam prevention. Her goal is to shield people from scams. Her drive emanates from the desire to prevent people from getting burned by fraudulent rental listings.



