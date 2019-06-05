PRESS CONFERENCE: Ontario Federation of Labour and front-line workers will address legislation affecting public sector wages and bargaining rights

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour will hold a press conference in reaction to the Conservative legislation restricting wages in the public sector. The press conference will be held at the Queen’s Park media studio at 12:30 p.m., June 6, 2019.



/EIN News/ -- “The announcement of a cap on wage increases is the government letting workers take the fall for its revenue problems once again. This government has cancelled cap and trade, given massive tax breaks to the rich, is spending billions cancelling contracts like the Beer Store, and has the audacity to cry poor,” said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley.

“This legislation leaves families falling behind the cost of living and undercuts the democratic rights of workers who bring us the services we all depend on. It will weaken public services across the board, undermine decent working conditions in the public sector, and hurt the economic growth of our province,” said Buckley.

Province-wide rallies and protests are planned for June 7, the day that marks one year since the PC government took office. The actions will send the message that the majority of Ontarians do not support this government’s continued cuts to workers’ rights and public services that families depend on.

Last week, OFL released a joint statement from Ontario’s unions in response to the possibility of legislation affecting bargaining rights, wages and benefits for public service workers.

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio

WHEN: Thursday, June 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Speakers will include:

Chris Buckley, President, Ontario Federation of Labour

Also in attendance will be leaders and representatives of both public and private sector workers across Ontario.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .



For further information, please contact:

Meagan Perry

Director of Communications,

Ontario Federation of Labour

mperry@ofl.ca l 416-894-3456

