Province-wide Days of Action June 7 and 8 mark one year of Conservative government and demand an end to cuts, says Ontario Federation of Labour

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontarians are joining forces across the province to send a message to the government: stop cuts and privatization of public services that hurt Ontario families. Actions will be held on June 7 & 8 in more than 25 Ontario communities to tell the government that one year into its mandate, it is failing Ontarians, says the Ontario Federation of Labour.



/EIN News/ -- Three-quarters of Ontarians do not support this government, and on June 7 workers across the province are coming together to demand that the government stop cutting public education and health care, stop taking money out of workers’ pockets, stop cancelling services for Ontario’s most vulnerable, respect collective bargaining rights, and take action on the climate emergency.

“June 7 marks one year of the Conservative government’s devastating cuts and wrongheaded priorities. The majority of Ontarians did not vote for this government, and the government must change course and listen to the people of this province. The labour movement stands together with all workers and communities to resist government cuts and attacks on decent work and collective bargaining rights,” said Ontario Federation of Labour President Chris Buckley.

“Workers have had enough of being hurt by the government that cancelled decent work laws and the $15 minimum wage. Instead of spending billions on cancelling contracts, advertising, and giving tax cuts to the rich, it is time for them to reinvest in the people of this province,” said Buckley.

The government continues to cut public services that Ontario families depend on. Government funding cuts have led to layoffs in important services like health care and education.

“The Premier’s campaign promise that “not one job” would be lost to cuts was just electioneering,” said Buckley. “This government isn’t even speaking to its constituents. MPPs continue to cancel meetings, and have even called the police on seniors who were peacefully sending the message that they don’t want government cuts.”

Events on June 7 & 8 will include 100s of workplace teach-ins, visits to MPP offices, and rallies. More than 40 events are planned and more are springing up each day. The actions will demand that the government fund public services, including universal, not-for-profit public health care, high-quality public education, including post-secondary education, affordable housing, and childcare.

“The PCs underestimate the people of this province, who demand that the PCs protect and enhance public services, not cut them,” said Buckley.

