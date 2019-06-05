June 8-9 estate sale to offer rare access to great Philadelphia mansion and its contents

Schirmer & Son player grand piano in living room Chinoiserie secretary in living room Chinese altar table with oil-on-canvas by a Hungarian artist

All furniture, fine and decorative art, leather-bound books and more will be priced for immediate purchase

We expect a large turnout for this estate sale. It’s not often that the public is invited inside a home this grand and given carte blanche to purchase whatever they wish.” — Cindy Stephenson, Owner, Stephenson's Auctions

PHILADELPHIA, PA., USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday and Sunday, June 8-9, the doors to a historic Victorian mansion in Rydal (Greater Philadelphia), Pa., will open its doors to allow visitors inside for a one-time-only buying opportunity. Estate specialists from Stephenson’s Auctions of Bucks County will supervise the fixed-price sale of furniture, bronzes, art and other objects that the home’s late owner chose for its interior décor.“Everything is in its place, exactly as the owner arranged it, and each piece is tagged with a price for immediate purchase,” said Stephenson’s Auctions owner Cindy Stephenson.Built in 1891, the spacious 7-bedroom, 8 bath residence was designed by a renowned 19th-century Philadelphia architect. All of the rooms in the 6,600-square-foot French-style manor house are furnished and will be openly accessible to buyers.The home’s high-quality, substantially constructed furniture includes many pieces made of cherry wood and mahogany, from well-regarded brands like Polo Ralph Lauren. Upon entering the residence, guests will be greeted by a marble-top, ormolu-decorated Louis XV-style sideboard and gilt-frame mirror. During the sale, entertainment will be provided by a Schirmer & Son ebony-cased player grand piano – and yes, it’s available to purchase, as well.A chinoiserie secretary/desk, Chinese altar tables, chairs, a fine-quality Hickory flame mahogany bedroom suite, long-case clock, Classical-style bronzes, and large, beautifully framed artworks are included in the sale; as are 18th-century leather-bound books and outdoor furniture from the home’s elegant garden area.“We expect a large turnout for this estate sale,” said Stephenson. “It’s not often that the public is invited inside a home this grand and given carte blanche to purchase whatever they wish.”The doors will open on both days at 10 a.m. On Saturday, June 8, all items will be offered for the prices shown on their tags. On Sunday, June 9, remaining items will be discounted. Purchases may be paid for either by cash or credit card.The estate’s address will be posted to Stephenson’s website at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 7. Visit www.stephensonsauction.com to view images of the estate’s contents.For additional information, call Cindy Stephenson at Stephenson’s Auctions 215-322-6182 or e-mail info@stephensonsauction.com.# # #



