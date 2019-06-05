FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia against Floor & Decor Holdin…

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is July 19, 2019

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. ("Floor & Decor" or the "Company") (NYSE: FND) between May 23, 2018 and August 1, 2018, inclusive (The “Class Period”).



/EIN News/ -- The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business,

operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors:

that, prior to the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering, the Company had begun to experience declining sales trends;



that, as a result, the Company was likely to reduce its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted EPS guidance, which had been increased as recently as May 2018; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On August 2, 2018, the Company reported lower-than-expected revenue for second quarter 2018 and reduced its sales and earnings per share guidance for fiscal year 2018, citing sales shift to lower margin products such as laminate flooring. On this news, the Company's share price fell $8.18, nearly 17%, to close at $39.53 per share on August 2, 2018.

