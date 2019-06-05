From The Desk of January June Releases Bonjour Amour Collection

Necklaces, earrings, and bracelets are made from natural stones, Austrian crystal, and silver charms and pendants. Many pieces can be worn multiple ways.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Barbara, California, June 5, 2019Designers Nicole Keefe and Darnyl Dal Bon from From The Desk of January June are releasing the brand new Bonjour Amour Collection, and each product will be individually made by the designers themselves. The Bonjour Amour Collection will be released on June 15th, 2019.From The Desk of January June is known for helping women create a sophisticated unintentional elegant look all their own. Each piece starts a conversation and finishes an outfit.Thus, for the first time, Nicole and Darnyl have created an entire product line of their favorite and most popular designs. The new Bonjour Amour Collection is scheduled to go live on June 15th, 2019.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website etsy.com/shop/fromthedeskofjanuryjune where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The necklaces are designed to showcase natural elements with soft colors that capture the sunlight and make women feel as though they are falling in love.The pieces range from soft pinks and corals to cool greens and sterling to capitalize on today’s trends.Some earrings are made from hypoallergenic stainless steel which mean all women will be able to wear it for a life time.Their collection also includes bracelets and earrings to complement all necklaces.Each individual piece has its own name. A few examples are:$494.00 Love in the Afternoon Set$186.00 Cross My Heart Necklace & Bracelet Set$158.00 Champagne on the Vine Earrings & Necklace Set$118.00 Key to My Heart Necklace$104.00 Amour NecklaceThe Bonjour Amour Collection ranges in price from $42.00 to $494.00.Nicole and Darnyl are excited to welcome their fans to the new handmade product line collection they’ve been requesting.For more information about Bonjour Amour or for an interview with Nicole and Darnyl, please write to info@fromthedeskofjanuryjune.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.About From The Desk of January JuneWe design sophisticated, feminine jewelry for women who want the look of unintentional elegance in their everyday looks.We are a fine jewelry brand found in the coastal town of Santa Barbara, California. A town nestled between the majestic Santa Ynez Mountains and the sparkling Pacific Ocean.As young girls we loved to search through our mothers’ jewelry boxes which were a treasure trove of elegant finds! When we met and found that we shared this memory we embarked on the journey to create collections that evoke that feeling of “have to have it for MY collection!” for our clients



