It Was Fifty Years Ago Today Tour Poster It Was Fifty Years Ago Today Tour Performers (Todd Rundgren photo by Richard Kerris) Flower Power Concerts

feat. Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz, Jason Scheff and Joey Molland!

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of The Beatles 50th Anniversary of the White Album, Flower Power Concerts, Inc presents It Was Fifty Years Ago Today - Tour 2019 - A Tribute To The Beatles' White Album feat. Christopher Cross, Todd Rundgren, Micky Dolenz (The Monkees), Jason Scheff (Chicago) and Joey Molland (Badfinger)! Musical Director: Joey Curatolo (the musical director of RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles).Performing their greatest hits along with songs from The Beatles White Album!Tour Dates:Sept 21 - Atlantic City, NJ - Golden NuggetSept 26 - Meridian, MS - The Riley CenterSept 28 - Akron, OH - Akron Civic TheatreSept 29 - Danville, KY - Norton CenterOct 1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada TheaterOct 2 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst TheaterOct 5 - Beverly, MA - Cabot TheaterOct 6 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center For The ArtsOct 7 - Orono, ME - Collins Center For The ArtsOct 8 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield PlayhouseOct 10 - Staten Island, NY - St. George TheaterOct 11 - Boston, MA - Berklee PACOct 12 - Westbury, NY - Theatre @ WestburyOct 13 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PACOct 15 - Glenside, PA - Keswick TheatreOct 17 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie TheaterOct 18 - New London, CT - Garde Arts CenterOct 20 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre(Additional shows to be announced soon!)Featuring!Christopher Cross is an American singer-songwriter from San Antonio, Texas. Cross won five Grammy Awards for his eponymous debut album released in 1979. The singles “Sailing” (1980), and “Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)” (from the 1981 film Arthur) peaked at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. “Sailing” earned three Grammys in 1981, while “Arthur's Theme” won the Oscar for Best Original Song in 1981 (with co-composers Burt Bacharach, Carole Bayer Sager, and Peter Allen).Todd Rundgren, born and raised in Philadelphia, began playing guitar as a teenager, going on to found and front Nazz, the quintessential 1960's psychedelic group. In 1969, he left the band to pursue a solo career, recording his debut offering, Runt. But it was 1972's seminal Something/Anything?, on which he played all the instruments, sang all the vocal parts, and acted as his own producer, that catapulted Todd into the superstar limelight, prompting the press to unanimously dub him “Rock's New Wunderkind.” It was followed by such landmark LPs as A Wizard, A True Star and The Hermit of Mink Hollow, as well as such hit singles as “I Saw The Light, “Hello It's Me,” “Can We Still Be Friends,” and “Bang The Drum.”Micky Dolenz is an actor, singer, director, producer, writer, radio DJ, inventor, and all-around performer extraordinaire, and stands tall as a paragon of taste and accomplishment in the rough-and-tumble world of show business and entertainment. Micky is best known as a vocalist and drummer of the 1960s pop legends The Monkees. The Monkees not only achieved great success as a TV show, but also as viable recording artists; selling in excess of 65 million units, and achieving worldwide success. Their first four albums - The Monkees (1966); More of The Monkees (1967); Headquarters (1967); and Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, & Jones, Ltd. (1967) all reached the number-one position on the charts and launched three number-one singles: “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I'm a Believer” (both with lead vocals by Micky), and “Daydream Believer.” The group's first five albums also went platinum.Jason Scheff is the longtime tenor lead vocalist of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted supergroup Chicago. Scheff joined the group in 1985 replacing the iconic vocalist/bass player Peter Cetera going on to be one of the principal songwriters and main contributors throughout Chicago's career. Scheff's songwriting, vocals, and musicianship helped create the most successful recording era of Chicago, the 1980s and 1990s. Scheff is also the voice across 4 decades, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, performing all the classic Chicago hits in thousands of concerts, television appearances.Joey Molland is an English composer and rock guitarist whose recording career spans five decades. He is best known as guitarist, singer and songwriter of classic rock legends Badfinger. Molland is the last surviving member from the band's classic line-up and is still playing concerts worldwide. He is currently recording a new solo album produced by Mark Hudson.For more information:Flower Power Concerts, Inc.853 Broadway - Suite 1120New York, NY 10003PH: 1-212-254-5500flowerpowerconcerts.comPress inquiries:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.