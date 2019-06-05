The Cooper Companies Supports United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) today announced its alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global framework and action plan to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure prosperity and peace for all by 2030.

Consistent with the Company’s dedication to bringing health and wellness to individuals and communities worldwide, Cooper has outlined key areas where it is delivering positive outcomes in line with the UN SDGs. The Company is concentrating its current efforts on three SDGs it believes to be most relevant for its organization and its business activities:

Goal 3 – Good Health and Well-Being. The Company’s core business focus is on providing products and services that improve health and well-being. From developing products to help improve the way people see each day, to delivering solutions that better the lives of women, babies and families, Cooper’s innovative medical products and technical expertise help meet evolving needs in the specialty healthcare market.

Goal 12 – Responsible Consumption and Production. The Company has undertaken several initiatives to minimize the environmental impact of its operations, including powering sites with renewable electricity, implementing production improvements to conserve water and energy, recycling materials needed to make and distribute its products, and certifying facilities to internationally-recognized sustainability standards.

Goal 17 – Partnerships for the Goals. As a global company, partnership is integral to how Cooper effectively delivers healthcare solutions – from being a trusted partner dedicated to the success of our customers, to R&D partnerships, to the Company’s work with academia and nonprofits.

“The UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development calls on us to collectively take action to achieve the SDGs. Cooper is absolutely committed to the cause,” said Albert White, President and CEO. “Our support for the SDGs represents our long-term view of what it means to be a global medical device company in the world today. Through our efforts to contribute to achievement of the SDGs, Cooper is helping to address the needs of the planet and of people around the world.”

To learn more about Cooper’s corporate responsibility efforts, visit www.coopercos.com/about/corporate-responsibility .

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc. ("Cooper") is a global medical device company publicly traded on the NYSE (NYSE:COO). Cooper operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to developing a wide range of high-quality products for contact lens wearers and providing focused practitioner support. CooperSurgical is committed to advancing the health of women, babies and families with its diversified portfolio of products and services focusing on medical devices and fertility & genomics. Headquartered in Pleasanton, CA, Cooper has more than 12,000 employees with products sold in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.coopercos.com .

Contact:

Kim Duncan

Vice President, Investor Relations and Administration

925-460-3663

ir@cooperco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.