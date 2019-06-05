Northern dogs headed south to find homes amid fire evacuations

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fire rages near the Northern community of Pikangikum First Nation, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and its partners are working together to transport dogs south to find new homes in order to make room to house evacuated animals.



A dog is transferred south to find a new home



The dogs are being transported aboard the North Bay and District Humane Society's Pet Valu Animal Rescue Express trailer.



A dog prepares to set off on a journey from Thunder Bay to southern Ontario to find a new home through a rehoming mission by the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and its Animal North Network partners.





/EIN News/ -- Heading from Thunder Bay, 20 dogs and puppies aboard the North Bay and District Humane Society’s Pet Valu Animal Rescue Express are making their way south where there is a greater demand for adoptable pets. The dogs are set to arrive in North Bay tonight before continuing on to Ontario SPCA animal centres in Barrie, Muskoka, Midland, Orillia and Orangeville tomorrow.

The dogs were being cared for by Northern Reach Rescue Network, a rescue group based in Thunder Bay that transports dogs in need of homes from Northern communities to be adopted. As Pikangikum First Nation began evacuating due to a forest fire, Northern Reach needed to make room in its program to provide foster care for displaced dogs from the fire-stricken community, located about 300 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The rehoming mission is part of the Ontario SPCA’s Support the North campaign, which is aimed at bringing awareness, attention and action to the lack of animal wellness resources in Northern communities. The Ontario SPCA and its partners have developed a network of individuals, organizations and communities united in creating healthy communities for animals and people. This new network is called the Animal North Network. In 2018, the Ontario SPCA and its animal wellness partners transported over 550 animals from the North to be adopted.

“By working together through the Animal North Network, we’re able to move these dogs in need of families to other areas of the province in order to ensure there are more resources available in the North to help animals displaced by fires,” says Judi Cannon, Director, Partnerships & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society.

To learn more about Support the North and the Animal North Network, visit northernanimals.ca

For more information on adopting an animal from the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, visit ontariospca.ca

MEDIA CONTACT

Media Relations

Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

905-898-7122 ex 375

media@ospca.on.ca

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity, established in 1873. The Society and its network of animal welfare communities facilitate and provide for province-wide leadership on matters relating to the prevention of cruelty to animals and the promotion of animal well-being. Offering a variety of mission-based programs, including community-based sheltering, animal wellness services, provincial animal transfers, shelter health & wellness, high-volume spay/neuter services, animal rescue, animal advocacy, Indigenous partnership programs and humane education, the Ontario SPCA is Ontario’s animal welfare charity.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7934bc7b-7052-4580-bd05-c8255d52b35d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/625583ac-b735-4473-aba7-e3242091f0df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bf7397a-5703-48da-bfe1-b2d01373282f

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.